Hisense Brings Back No Regrets Guarantee: Try It for 100 Days. Love it Forever and Receive a $100 Thank You

SUWANEE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hisense, the second largest manufacturer of LCD TVs in the world*, is bringing back the highly popular No Regrets Guarantee with an additional benefit created to thank our loyal customers. The Guarantee, which was introduced in 2021 as an industry first, gives consumers a chance to experience any Hisense Google TV 65-inches and above for a 100 day trial and be rewarded with $100 at the end of the 100 days for entrusting Hisense.

“At Hisense we are focused on making great products and putting those products, technologies, and features within people’s reach,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “We know our products are high quality and award-winning. We know we’re one of the best options in the industry and that our TVs consistently exceed expectations. That’s why we’re bringing back an enhanced 'No Regrets' offer: we not only want to eliminate any hesitancy in choosing a Hisense product, but also reward customers who choose Hisense and who love and believe in our products as much as we do.”

From September 1 through October 31, 2022 customers can purchase any 65-inch or larger Hisense Google TV from any Hisense retailer and test drive the TV for 100 days, risk free. To qualify, customers should register their TV within the first 14 days of purchase. After 100 days, they are eligible to share why they are “Lovin’ Hisense” and receive a $100 reward for choosing the brand.

Hisense’s “No Regrets Guarantee” offer brings high-quality, high-performing, and award-winning TVs to the masses. Customers can select from Hisense’s 2022 premium ULED U Series lineup as well as Hisense’s popular 4K A Series TVs:

Hisense U8H : The U8H is big on technology, but not on price. Featuring mini LED paired with Hisense’s ULED technology and Quantum Dot, the U8H delivers vibrant colors, impressive contrast, its trademark bright picture and a fantastic HDR experience.

: The U8H is big on technology, but not on price. Featuring mini LED paired with Hisense’s ULED technology and Quantum Dot, the U8H delivers vibrant colors, impressive contrast, its trademark bright picture and a fantastic HDR experience. Hisense U7H : The U7H is an excellent all-around TV that delivers premium upgrades and a well rounded package not just for gamers, but also for everyone in the home.

: The U7H is an excellent all-around TV that delivers premium upgrades and a well rounded package not just for gamers, but also for everyone in the home. Hisense U6H : The U6 Series is recognized for being the best value and the best affordable TV, with consumers calling it a “steal,” and a “must buy.” The U6H makes premium ULED technology attainable to the masses thanks to its entry-level price point.

: The U6 Series is recognized for being the best value and the best affordable TV, with consumers calling it a “steal,” and a “must buy.” The U6H makes premium ULED technology attainable to the masses thanks to its entry-level price point. Hisense A6H: The A6 Series brings 4K picture quality enhancements like Filmmaker Mode as well as next-gen game console upgrades like Game Mode Plus and auto low latency mode.

Hisense ULED Google TV™ devices give viewers access to 700,000+ movies and TV shows, live TV, and over 10,000 apps including popular platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more - all in one place. Google TV brings together entertainment from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them based on preferences. The unique multi-user functionality offers everyone in the household their own Google TV profile - including dedicated kids profiles - providing customized TV and movie recommendations, easy access to a personal watchlist, and help from Google. Google TV goes beyond entertainment, with the ability to easily cast movies, shows, photos, and more from a viewer's phone to their TV with Chromecast built-in™. Plus, the TV is more helpful than ever. Ask Google to find movies, stream apps, play music, and control the TV - all with voice. Even get answers, control smart home devices, and more. Talk to Google to get started.

To learn more, find the best TV for you, and register your TV claim visit http://www.hisense-usa.com/100-day-guarantee.

About Hisense USA Corporation and Hisense Company, LTD.

Established in 2001, Hisense USA Corporation offers a range of technology products including televisions, laser TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers, and freezers – with a mission of delivering feature-packed products at a fraction of the cost. In 2021, the company was the fastest-growing among the top five TV brands in North America and continues to grow year after year domestically and globally. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., a multi-national consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world.

