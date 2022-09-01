CLEAResult and Virtual Peaker Announce Partnership to Better Serve Utilities

CLEAResult and Virtual Peaker announce a new partnership to supercharge customer engagement for demand-side management programs. The two companies are offering an end-to-end, distributed energy resource (DER) management solution that meets the rapid increase in demand and changing operational needs utilities are preparing for, especially in light of the Inflation Reduction Act. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CLEAResult and Virtual Peaker announce a new partnership to supercharge customer engagement for demand-side management programs. The two companies are offering an end-to-end, distributed energy resource (DER) management solution that meets the rapid increase in demand and changing operational needs utilities are preparing for, especially in light of the Inflation Reduction Act. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEAResult, the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition, and decarbonization solutions in North America, and Virtual Peaker, a cloud-based SaaS company with the friendliest distributed energy platform on the planet, announced a new partnership today to supercharge customer engagement for demand-side management programs.

The two companies are offering an end-to-end, distributed energy resource (DER) management solution that meets the rapid increase in demand and changing operational needs utilities are preparing for, especially in light of the Inflation Reduction Act. CLEAResult’s proven experience with customer outreach and engagement for energy efficiency and decarbonization programs complements Virtual Peaker’s SaaS platform, which includes demand forecasting, customer engagement, and distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) solutions.

“Together, our teams will deliver the best of both worlds–easier program participation for customers and simpler management for utilities,” said Divakar Jandhyala, CLEAResult’s Chief Product & Technology Officer. “We’re proactively removing participation barriers to improve the experience for everyone.”

The partnership integrates the CLEAResult ATLAS™ platform with Virtual Peaker’s distributed energy platform, connecting customers’ smart devices with advanced demand management tools that give utilities a simple and easy-to-manage overview of customers’ energy habits.

"We’re excited to partner with CLEAResult and look forward to working together to rapidly scale demand side management," said Kirsten Millar, Director of Policy and Partnerships. "Today's partnership announcement advances our mission to accelerate the adoption of DERs. By working with industry leaders like CLEAResult and bringing our technology platforms together, we will provide quantifiable cost savings and efficiencies to our utility clients.”

The CLEAResult-Virtual Peaker partnership brings utilities powerful solutions to address growing energy efficiency and demand challenges like engaging with hard-to-reach communities, individual device management, program optimization and more. Contact CLEAResult’s Energy Transition experts to see how your program can start planning improvements today.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition, and decarbonization solutions in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet. Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities and residential customers to reduce their energy use and carbon footprint. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,400 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is majority owned by TPG through its middle market and growth equity investment platform TPG Growth and its multi-sector global impact investing strategy The Rise Fund.

Explore all our energy solutions at clearesult.com.

Follow us on: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram

About Virtual Peaker

Virtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy company that empowers modern utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. The SaaS company’s platform suites unify all aspects of DER management, from DERMS to customer engagement and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker is a remote-first company that currently employs more than 45 people in various locations across the United States. Thanks to a recent $16.6 million venture funding round led by global technology and sustainability investors, Virtual Peaker is expanding its support for forward-thinking utilities and partnerships that can lead the transformation to a more sustainable electric grid. For more information, visit www.virtual-peaker.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter (@VirtualPeaker).