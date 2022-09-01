Tetra Tech Wins $100 Million EPA Global Climate Change Assessment Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Research and Development (ORD) awarded the Company a five-year, single-award, $100 million contract to assess human health and ecological risks associated with global climate change.

Tetra Tech will provide technical support services to assess the ability of ecosystems to adapt to varying conditions from factors such as climate change, urbanization, and habitat loss. Tetra Tech’s scientists and engineers will develop predictive models for various climate scenarios including sea-level rise, storm surges, and threats to drinking water supplies. Our technical specialists will analyze model results and create interactive, web-based GIS displays to facilitate the use and sharing of information for effective decision-making.

“Tetra Tech has supported EPA’s Office of Research and Development in developing science-based solutions for more than 15 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue using our Leading with Science® approach and Tetra Tech Delta technologies to assess global climate change impacts and develop adaptation strategies to strengthen the resilience of ecosystems and human health.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development.

