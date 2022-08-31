Harris Williams Advises Water Lilies Food, LLC on its Sale to Blue Point Capital

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Water Lilies Food, LLC (Water Lilies), a portfolio company of AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC (AUA Private Equity), on its sale to Blue Point Capital (Blue Point). Water Lilies is a manufacturer of frozen Asian appetizers that are primarily sold through supermarkets, club/mass stores, restaurants and ethnic markets. The transaction was led by Tim Alexander, Brant Cash, Brant Wilczek, Hannah Cho and John Cunningham of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.

“Water Lilies is the go-to Asian appetizer supplier for retailers, brands, and foodservice operators and has achieved impressive growth through its consistent innovation and focus on quality,” said Brant Cash, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The company experienced a tremendous amount of success during its partnership with AUA Private Equity, and we look forward to its next chapter of growth with Blue Point.”

“We continue to see a high degree of interest in value-added manufacturing platforms from both strategic buyers and financial sponsors,” said Brant Wilczek, a director at Harris Williams. “Water Lilies’ unique ability to develop premium, innovative products combined with its scale and manufacturing flexibility provides the company with tremendous runway for future growth in a category experiencing significant momentum driven by consumer demand.”

Based in Bay Shore, New York, Water Lilies is a manufacturer and provider of premium, inspired Asian cuisine for major retailers, private label, consumer brands, and foodservice operators. Founded in 1995 with a commitment to food safety, quality, and innovation, the company has established itself as a preferred partner to its customers across a variety of authentic, inspired products, with a particular focus on frozen appetizers such as egg rolls, spring rolls, potstickers, and dumplings.

AUA Private Equity is a West Palm Beach, Florida-based, operationally focused, lower-middle market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer products and services sectors with a particular focus on family-owned businesses. AUA Private Equity typically makes equity investments of $20 million to $75 million in companies that generate in excess of $5 million in EBITDA.

Blue Point is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland; Charlotte, North Carolina; Seattle; and Shanghai, Blue Point’s geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower-middle market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve dramatic growth. The firm focuses on opportunities where it can leverage its collective experience, extensive network of operating resources, and focused add-on acquisition efforts as well as its unique toolkit, which includes supply chain/Asian capabilities, improved digital marketing or data strategies, and talent acquisition and diversification efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed transactions across a variety of verticals, including food, beverage and agribusiness; branded consumer products; consumer services; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.