XTM Signs New Vertical With Multiple Franchisees of One of the Largest On-Demand Refuse Pick-Up Networks

MIAMI & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech innovator disseminating earned wages and providing gratuities access to service workers primarily in the hospitality, personal care and service worker space, is pleased to announce it has signed-on multiple franchisees of a large, successful on-demand refuse pick-up organization.

Further to the announcement included with XTM’s Q2 Earnings Report regarding the launch of new verticals, the drivers are now provided with early wage access and expense management. Besides employee wage payouts, the Today solution can easily manage and disperse funds for each truck on the road including fuel, disposal costs of refuse at multiple locations, overtime, mileage, bonuses, and maintenance.

“This further validates our solution being right time, right place, eliminating cash in the business ecosystem,” said Marilyn Schaffer CEO, XTM Inc. “The Today program solves a problem for business sectors ancillary to hospitality, personal care and service workers and we believe sector and industry segment growth will exponentially drive revenues as we move money for both worker earnings and expenses.”

