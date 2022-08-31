Ibexis Life & Annuity Insurance Company™ Chooses FireLight® to Make Selling Annuities Easy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurance Technologies, LLC, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuities insurance industries, announces that Ibexis Life & Annuity Insurance Company™ (“Ibexis”), a leading provider of fixed annuities, has implemented FireLight® Illustration and e-Application to deliver a fully electronic sales experience that makes the annuity sales process easy, intuitive and connected for advisors.

Using Firelight’s seamlessly linked annuity illustration to e-application sales experience, Ibexis makes it easier for advisors to help their clients select the best investment and retirement option. Ibexis chose FireLight for its flexibility, usability, distribution network and speed to market.

“At Ibexis, we focus on getting the right products to the market at the right time while making selling and buying an annuity easy. To achieve this, we need a digital platform that allows us to create a complete digital sales experience and be able to get new products to advisors quickly and efficiently,” said Michael Maughan, Chief Operating Officer at Ibexis. “With Insurance Technologies and the FireLight platform, we were able to build our new MYGA Plus™ product and launch it to our distribution partners in a few months with a digital sales experience advisors desire.”

“Ibexis was looking for a digital platform that would allow them to introduce new products to market efficiently and create a complete digital sales experience that was streamlined and efficient as possible,” said Clint Moore, Chief Operating Officer at Insurance Technologies. “We are pleased that FireLight checked all their boxes and that we were able to support them in achieving their digital sales goals to make it easy for advisors to illustrate products and submit in-good-order business electronically.”

To eliminate friction within the sales process and provide additional value to its distribution partners, Ibexis is using high-value integrations, including “can sell-check.” Ibexis plans to expand its digital experience, integrations and product offering to offer influential sales processes and experiences for its distribution partners and their advisors.

“We look forward to introducing new products to the market in the near future and are excited to offer these products to our distribution partners through FireLight,” said Maughan.

About Ibexis Life & Annuity Company

Founded in 1937, Ibexis Life & Annuity Insurance Company™ (“Ibexis”), formerly Sunset Life Insurance Company of America, offers fixed annuities to help clients protect their financial future and prepare for retirement. Ibexis’ fixed annuities can help individuals accumulate interest without risk of losing principal and provide guaranteed income during retirement. AM Best assigns an A- Financial Strength Rating (4th highest of 13). For more information about Ibexis, visit www.ibexis.com.

About Insurance Technologies

Insurance Technologies provides innovative sales and regulatory automation solutions to the insurance industry. Offering a suite of integrated sales solutions, from pre-sale functions to quoting and illustrations through e-application and e-delivery to post-sale services, Insurance Technologies provides carriers and distributors the sales capabilities and tools to create automated and cohesive sales experiences for their advisors and clients across the life and annuities insurance industries. The unique architecture and flexibility of its solutions deliver front and back-office configurability and usability to support multiple business strategies, encourage cross-channel growth and evolve with regulatory changes. For more information about Insurance Technologies, visit www.insurancetechnologies.com.