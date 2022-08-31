Third-party studies show KinderCare’s programs boost children’s development

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to results from the 2021-2022 BRIGANCE® and TerraNova® national studies, KinderCare’s high-quality early learning programs continued to support children’s development and help set them up for future academic success. Children enrolled in KinderCare’s programs exceeded developmental expectations for their age and saw significant improvement in the school year from fall 2021 to spring 2022.

“These results should reassure families that enrolling their children in our programs helps them learn and grow at a healthy pace,” said Dr. Elanna Yalow, Chief Academic Officer. “The quality of our educational programs and expertise of our teachers set children up for future success.”

According to TerraNova® assessments of mathematics and reading skills at the end of the kindergarten year, children enrolled in KinderCare’s kindergarten programs exceed grade level expectations by two months.

Data from BRIGANCE® assessment results show children in KinderCare programs met their developmental milestones on average more than 6 weeks ahead of children not enrolled in KinderCare by the spring of 2022.

More information about this year’s BRIGANCE® and TerraNova® results is available here.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

A leading provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today’s dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old; At work, through KinderCare Education at Work™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported childcare benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported childcare benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children’s academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children’s academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2022, KinderCare earned its sixth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for six consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.