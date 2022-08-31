Apollo GraphQL, MongoDB Partner to Create the Modern Stack for App Developers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apollo GraphQL, the supergraph company, and MongoDB, Inc., today announced a technology partnership that empowers app developers to build richer experiences faster, and reduce technical debt with a graph-native data layer. The partnership makes it easier for developers and teams to directly connect any supergraph powered by Apollo to a MongoDB Atlas database.

Together, an Apollo supergraph and MongoDB Atlas create a composable and scalable GraphQL data layer that eliminates development complexity and empowers teams to innovate faster. It provides developers with everything they need to efficiently use GraphQL:

A unified API, so app developers can rapidly create new experiences

A modular API layer, so each team can independently own their slice of the graph

A seamless, high-performance, flexible data layer that scales alongside API consumption

“Apollo and MongoDB have shared visions built around creating better experiences for developers that, in turn, let those developers create better experiences for end users,” said Matt DeBergalis, Apollo’s CTO and co-founder. “This partnership makes it much easier for teams to do just that by creating a modern, composable and scalable data layer in their stack.”

MongoDB’s flexible database paired with the GraphQL query language allows developers to work with the database in the language of their choice with a standardized spec that has large community adoption. With the nested document model, developers can model and query data intuitively without the complexity of mapping GraphQL to relational data and defining relationships across tables. When used with MongoDB Atlas’s multi-region and multi-cloud capabilities, an Apollo supergraph gives its developers a highly available GraphQL layer to create incredible end-user experiences for their apps and services.

The supergraph is a modular architecture that composes all your data and capabilities in a unified API – allowing app and service teams to collaborate more effectively to deliver rich experiences faster. It creates a network of a company’s data, microservices, and digital capabilities that empowers product and engineering teams to quickly create incredible experiences as fast as they can imagine them.

“GraphQL is rapidly growing in popularity as the new standard for working with APIs, which is why we introduced our MongoDB Atlas GraphQL API in 2020,” said Andrew Davidson, SVP of Product at MongoDB. “With Apollo and its extensible and composable supergraph, front-end developers can iterate even more quickly on applications end-users will love and back-end microservices that adapt to meet business objectives.”

About Apollo GraphQL

Apollo GraphQL, the supergraph company, is the leader in open source and commercial GraphQL technologies. Apollo helps engineering teams build supergraphs that accelerate application development and deliver better, more cohesive experiences. Apollo's open-source GraphQL client, server, and gateway are downloaded more than 17M times per month and used in production by over 30 percent of the Fortune 500. Customers like Walmart, Expedia, Glassdoor, Audi, and PayPal, use the Apollo Graph Platform to unify their GraphQL efforts, collaborate on graph development, and safely iterate on their graphs. Based in San Francisco, Apollo is backed by Insight Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Matrix Partners, and Trinity Ventures. Learn more at: https://www.apollographql.com.

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the developer data platform company empowering innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries by unleashing the power of software and data. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 35,000 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 265 million times and there have been more than 1.5 million registrations for MongoDB University courses.