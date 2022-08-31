Loop Media Partners With Hivestack

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multi-channel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced it has partnered with Hivestack, one of the world’s leading, independent programmatic digital out of home (“DOOH”) ad tech companies, operating across both the demand and supply side of the industry.

Through this partnership, Loop will integrate its inventory into the Hivestack supply-side platform (SSP) to expand its advertising business by identifying and forming deep relationships with all the leaders in the SSP and Ad Exchange fields. Additionally, Loop will have the ability to generate even more programmatic ad revenue and benefit from the unique demand from Hivestack's own demand side platform (DSP).

Hivestack’s technology uses machine learning and computing capabilities to sell, deliver and measure ads across Loop’s vast network of digital screens. Hivestack has focused its technology on audience-centric buys, which leverage various data touchpoints to reach specific audience segments on-the-go, while being fully data compliant.

Ben Abbatiello, Global SVP of Publisher Solutions commented: "Partnering with Loop makes a lot of sense for both businesses. Our robust suite of DOOH solutions provides an opportunity to make further connections with the right audience at the right time at the right place for any media assets. Our collaboration around LoopTV's modern brand delivery and abundant screen placements are a strong match for both the out of home (OOH) and omnichannel budget seeking the best home to tell their story on a global scale."

“Hivestack is a global entity with impressive reach, which is attractive to Loop Media as it gains scale beyond the United States,” said Bob Gruters, Loop Media’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We chose Hivestack for many reasons that all ultimately reflect the fact that it is simply a premier, elite provider we admire, and with which we perceive tremendous synergy both immediately and over the long term as we continue to grow our company around the world.”

About Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV)

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses, Loop Media is a leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of consumers in OOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack.