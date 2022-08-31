Radisson Hotel Group Selects Reltio to Unify Data Across Global Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisson Hotel Group has selected Reltio’s cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to unlock the power of the Group’s enterprise data, accelerate its business transformation, and enhance its customers’ experiences. In the hospitality business, driving the best-possible outcome for customers is essential to ensure repeat business, and having the right data plays a vital role in assuring those outcomes.

Radisson Hotel Group will implement Reltio’s secure, cloud-native platform to continuously consolidate the Group’s data in real time across its hotels. By deploying the Reltio platform, Radisson Hotel Group will improve its data quality, particularly around reporting. It will also improve its data workflows across the organization, which will help improve its business performance while reducing workloads. Most importantly, by ensuring consistent master data, Radisson Hotel Group can now leverage accurate, consistent, and comprehensive information to transform its business and improve the exceptional service its loyal customer base has come to expect.

“At the heart of Radisson Hotel Group is our brand promise, Every Moment Matters. It is how we do business and who we are at the core,” said Nouman Ali, Senior Director, Global Data Governance & MDM. “Data plays a crucial role in enhancing and personalizing our customers’ experiences. Reltio is a key partner as we embark on our digital transformation initiative. Reltio's cloud native solution gives us the trusted, high quality data we need – in real time – to deliver truly memorable moments for our guests.”

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups. The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries with currently over 1,700 hotels in operation and under development. The Group has been recognized as the 4th-Best Employer in the Travel & Leisure Industry by Forbes.

“The breadth of Radisson Hotel Group’s enterprise application system architecture, which expands across many hotel chains and operational units, requires a need for accurate, timely data that can help deliver an even better customer experience and drive business outcomes,” said Manish Sood, CEO, Founder & Chairman of Reltio. “That's where we help – the Reltio platform combines all of Radisson Hotel Group’s data sources into one – from loyalty, to transactions, to preferences – giving it a 360-degree view of its customers. We are thrilled to have Radisson Hotel Group as a partner, and to help accelerate the value of its data.”

