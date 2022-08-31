Barnes & Noble Education and University of Connecticut to Launch Husky Book Bundle, a BNC First Day® Complete Program to Enhance Student Outcomes

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the upcoming launch of First Day® Complete at the University of Connecticut (UConn). Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which manages BNED’s campus bookstores and associated school branded e-commerce sites, will be implementing Husky Book Bundle for the more than 24,000 undergraduate students across UConn’s five campuses beginning October 2022 for the 2023 Spring Term.

By delivering all course materials via one highly convenient concierge service, First Day Complete ensures students have access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program offers full academic freedom for faculty, allowing them to select course materials they think are best for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.

With the launch of Husky Book Bundle, UConn undergraduate students will now have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class at average student savings of between 35-50%. First Day Complete is available to all undergraduates attending UConn’s five campuses, including the main campus in Storrs and regional campuses in Avery Point, Hartford, Stamford, and Waterbury.

“We are excited about our partnership with UConn as we implement First Day Complete to enhance student outcomes,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “Husky Book Bundle will ensure students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while also offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We are seeing incredible demand for First Day Complete across educational institutions nationwide as faculty and students realize the significant benefits of an all-inclusive course material program. We look forward to working with UConn and our other partner schools to continue delivering solutions that empower academic success for all students.”

"We are excited to collaborate with Barnes & Noble College on the First Day Complete book and supplemental material program for students starting in the Spring 2023 semester,” said Michael Bradford, Vice Provost for Faculty, Staff, and Student Development. “The Office of the Provost worked closely with BNC, UConn’s Office of Brand Partnerships, Academic Deans, members of the Senate Executive Committee, faculty and students across all campuses to craft a program at a price point that we believe will help students realize significant savings and ensure that they receive their material before or on the first day of class."

With First Day Complete, instead of purchasing materials a la carte, the cost is included in each student’s account at the same time tuition is charged. In October, ahead of the Spring Term, students will receive an email from the UConn bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method. The bookstore will prepare materials for each student and notify them when materials are available for in-store pickup or have shipped. Digital materials will be automatically delivered to students within HuskyCT, the university’s online course management system.

Hear what students, faculty and administrators had to say about their experiences using First Day Complete and how it has made a positive impact at their institutions. Watch the video, here.

