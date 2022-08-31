VerSprite Adds Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform to Its Threat Management Arsenal

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, and VerSprite, an Atlanta-based cybersecurity threat management consultancy and service provider, today announced that VerSprite has adopted Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform as the core of its managed security service offering.

VerSprite’s unique value is in developing customized, contextual threat models for each client in a number of vertical markets, including Healthcare, FinTech, Information Services, and Retail. The Stellar Cyber platform is ideal for VerSprite’s managed security service because it features built-in multitenancy, integrates with any EDR, and has customizable playbooks that identify and respond to each client’s security threats.

“The reason our clients come to us is that we provide an understanding of everything in their security environment, and we build an organizational threat model that’s contextual to their specific business,” said Tony UcedaVélez, CEO of VerSprite. “We looked at several different SOC platforms that could implement a secure environment based on our threat modeling, and Stellar Cyber’s platform stood head and shoulders above the rest.”

UcedaVélez is a co-creator of the Process for Attack Simulation and Threat Analysis (PASTA) methodology that is behind VerSprite’s threat modeling process. PASTA has been endorsed by organizations as diverse as Carnegie Mellon University and Microsoft.

“Each end customer’s environment is different, and it’s critical to understand the context and shape of evolving threats,” said Stephan Tallent, vice president for global service providers at Stellar Cyber. “VerSprite has a unique perspective on the threat landscape, and our Open XDR platform enables them to implement their vision in the SOC.”

About VerSprite

VerSprite’s approach to cybersecurity is based on holistic threat modeling and risk management. As the leaders in offensive cybersecurity, VerSprite provides organizations with detection across all their attack surfaces and delivers critical insight into all possible attack methods and vulnerabilities.

In addition, the company offers flexible security solutions, such as enterprise risk assessment, adversarial application security, virtual CISO and SOC, and cloud security, among others. VerSprite’s products help organizations track high-profile threats, understand their security risks and the related business impact, and improve their cybersecurity posture. For more information, please, visit http://versprite.com.

About Stellar Cyber

The Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to successfully secure their environments. With Stellar Cyber, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering a 20X improvement in MTTD and an 8X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.