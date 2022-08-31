Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Selects Ballogy as Official Player Development Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the skills assessment and development app and leading exposure platform for basketball players aspiring to get to the next level in their sport, announced today that it is partnering with the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) to offer the Ballogy app to coaches and their players throughout the state. The news follows the recent announcement of Ballogy’s multi-year partnership deal with the National High School Basketball Coaches Association (NHSBCA).

“The OHSBCA is excited to be a part of the future of basketball skills development,” said Joe Balogh, executive director of the OHSBCA. “With Ballogy, our coaches can easily deliver a basketball curriculum and create accountability all year long and our players have an opportunity to showcase their hard work even during the off-season.”

Ballogy is a skills assessment and development mobile app for youth and amateur basketball players and their coaches. Ballogy makes player development both clear and measurable by:

Keeping data and communication in one place.

Offering a built-in curriculum of custom shooting drills and challenges.

Creating accountability by capturing workouts via in-app video.

Tracking results and creating healthy competition with leaderboards.

Ballogy also offers the Ballogy Skills Assessment (BSA) which is a certified shooting skills assessment available exclusively on the app. The result of feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and collegiate-level coaches and athletes, the BSA is designed to objectively evaluate a player’s shot-making abilities in various contexts. The BSA is a first-of-its-kind universal shooting metric that truly levels the playing field for every female and male athlete looking to play at the next level of the game.

“We’re excited to add Ohio to our growing list of state coaches association partnerships,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We want to make it easy for every coach, team, and player to quantify their progress and elevate their game.”

Ballogy will be doing an on-court demonstration at the upcoming 2022 OHSBCA Clinic on Sunday, September 25th. For more information, please visit https://oh.nhsbca.org/events/2022-clinic.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools, and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. To learn more, please visit https://www.ballogy.com/.

About Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association (OHSBCA)

Established in 1947, the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association is a voluntary, non-profit organization. Its mission is to help maintain the highest possible standards in interscholastic basketball and the basketball coaching profession, and to work together for the improvement of conditions in Ohio high school basketball. The organization’s membership includes more than 3,700 coaches from 800 schools across 16 districts. To learn more, please visit https://oh.nhsbca.org/.