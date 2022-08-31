Decentralized Exchange Hashflow Onboards Global Market Maker Wintermute

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeFi trading platform Hashflow has announced the addition of Wintermute, a leading global algorithmic market maker, to the Hashflow ecosystem. With cumulative trading volumes of more than $1.9 trillion to its name, Wintermute adds significant liquidity and market efficiency to Hashflow.

Coming on the heels of a $25 million funding round bringing the company’s valuation to $400 million, the addition of Wintermute builds on Hashflow’s ever-growing market maker ecosystem expansion. Despite challenging market conditions, Hashflow continues to augment the platform’s liquidity at a rapid pace.

“Wintermute’s venture arm has championed Hashflow’s mission from day one as a key investor in our seed and Series A funding rounds. Thanks to support from Wintermute and other early investors, our team has built a new standard in DeFi trading,” said Varun Kumar, co-founder of Hashflow. “Now, with Wintermute’s support on market-making, Hashflow users can trade across chains with guaranteed price execution and full MEV-resistance. Wintermute enhances our platform capabilities and positions us to keep offering better solutions, including scaling liquidity to allow users to execute larger trades.”

With professional market-makers offering quotes rather than relying on a bonding curve, Hashflow is able to provide users with better and more consistent pricing. The RFQ model also prevents sandwich attacks, front-running, and other MEV exploits while also enabling a seamless, native, cross-chain experience.

“There is massive opportunity within the Hashflow ecosystem, and we are excited to provide liquidity and market make on Hashflow,” said Evgeny Gaevoy, founder and CEO of Wintermute. “Furthermore, as investors in Hashflow, we are big believers in what the team is building. Wintermute is committed to doing everything we can to support Hashflow on its impressive growth journey.”

About Hashflow

Hashflow is a decentralized exchange platform designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades. Founded in San Francisco in 2021, Hashflow connects professional market makers to traders using a novel request-for-quote (RFQ) model. In turn, traders gain access to better pricing, security, and products previously impossible in DeFi. Visit Hashflow’s website for more information.

About Wintermute

Wintermute is a leading global algorithmic trading firm and one of the largest players in digital asset markets. With an average daily trading volume of up to $7bn, Wintermute facilitates OTC trading, both spot and derivative, and provides liquidity across centralized and decentralized exchanges. Wintermute is an active player in the ecosystem, investing in early stage DeFi projects, providing market making services for high profile blockchain projects, and overall supporting builders of decentralized finance. Visit Wintermute’s website for more information.