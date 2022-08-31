ACME Group Selects Aspen Technology to Drive Operational Excellence at its First Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Pilot Plant

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that ACME Group, a renewable energy company in India, has selected AspenTech’s Performance Engineering solution to optimize assets and achieve operational excellence at its first green hydrogen and green ammonia pilot plant worldwide. Based in Bikaner Rajasthan, this solar plant can produce green hydrogen with 5MWp (Megawatt peak), with the ability to scale up to 10MWp, which can reduce CO 2 by up to 4,400 tons/annum. ACME Group is also developing a global scale green hydrogen and green ammonia plant in Duqm, Oman, as well as having announced plans to invest in a similar plant in Karnataka, India.

Amit Sharma, Vice President Engineering, ACME Group said: “ACME Group has chosen AspenTech’s Performance Engineering solution to design the hydrolysis process at its green hydrogen and green ammonia pilot plant and to subsequently optimize the process configuration for large scale green ammonia plants. AspenTech was able to showcase strong modeling capabilities with sample models in green hydrogen leveraging Aspen Plus®. With domain expertise in capital-intensive process industries, AspenTech is the ideal partner in our pursuit of operational excellence to stay ahead of industry trends.”

Lawrence Ng, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific Japan, Aspen Technology, added: “We are pleased that ACME Group has chosen to partner with AspenTech at its inaugural green hydrogen and green ammonia pilot plant. In response to the need to meet both the increasing demand for resources and critical sustainability goals, this partnership underscores a deep commitment from both companies at the forefront of driving innovation to meet this dual challenge. India is recognized as a key player in renewable energy, and AspenTech is proud to be a part of this global movement towards a more sustainable planet.”

About ACME Group

ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., popularly referred to as the ACME Group, is one of the leading global sustainable and renewable energy companies. Founded by Manoj K. Upadhyay in 2003, it is headquartered at Gurugram in the state of Haryana in India. Mr. Upadhyay is an innovator and entrepreneur who introduces disruptive technology solutions through intensive research and innovative approach. Initially, these solutions were utilized to optimize the energy usage for the telecom industry. Visit www.acme.in to find out more.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

