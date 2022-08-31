Dalrada Health Expands Wellness Services to Support Local Athletes and Fans

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada Corporation,” “Dalrada”), a leading innovator in clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision manufacturing, announced today the expansion of its wellness services to support San Diego’s professional athletes and their local fans. Players from the San Diego Strike Force Indoor Football League and San Diego Loyal Soccer Pro Team will be the first athletes to receive Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness (Sòlas) professional treatment services for sports injuries and other high performance rejuvenation therapies. Fans who attend games to cheer on these teams will also learn about the benefits of these services that promote happier, better living.

“Our new scientifically-proven rejuvenation therapies and services further our mission to empower people to thrive and lead the lives they deserve,” said Aboo Nasar, MD, MPH, MBA, Medical Director for Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness Clinics. “We’re excited to launch this partnership with the IFL Strike Force and Loyal Soccer Team to maximize overall community wellness.”

As part of these partnerships, Strike Force and Loyal Soccer players will receive free Sòlas high performance wellness services, including:

IV Hydration Therapy

Vitamin Shots

Radiofrequency Soft Tissue Therapy

Fitness & Nutrition DNA Analysis

Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Therapy

Platelet-rich Plasma Joint Injections

“Recovery and rehabilitation are critical elements to our on-field performance,” said SD Loyal Team Manager, Landon Donovan. “Prior to a long travel day to Alabama and our match in hot and humid conditions, Sólas IV Therapy provided an added benefit for our players to perform at a maximum level.”

These partnerships are expected to kick off with future local community events in an effort to spread awareness of the availability of health and wellness services and therapies.

Additionally, Sòlas and the San Diego Strike Force look forward to hosting a fundraising event to promote the importance of happy living and overall wellness to military families. The proceeds from the event will be donated to a veteran non-profit organization located in San Diego.

“Health and wellness are a top priority for our players, and we’re eager to experience these state-of-the-art wellness programs with our fans,” said Vivian Li, President and CEO of The San Diego Strike Force IFL. “Our team looks forward to any opportunity to give back to our community, especially our local military veterans.”

Sòlas provides services and wellness programs that are customized to the unique needs of its clients. Each clinic provides a dedicated service-focused approach to customized wellness, providing a wide range of advanced rejuvenation and wellness procedures.

“Dalrada Health was designed to provide evidence-based products and services to global communities where health issues exist,” said Harvey Hershkowitz, President of Dalrada Health. “Expanding Sólas’ offerings that are catered to these communities furthers our mission to provide wellness services that improve lives here in San Diego.”

About Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness

Sòlas Rejuvenation + Wellness Clinics’ dedicated service-focused, health-first approach enriches lives with advanced rejuvenation techniques and robust wellness programs. Sòlas provides a distinct suite of customizable programs that include specialized supplements, nutrition and fitness analysis and consultation, and DNA testing. For additional details, please visit www.solasrejuvenation.com.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation drives innovation that positively impacts people, businesses, and the planet. With subsidiaries firmly positioned in three of the world’s top growing industries of healthcare, clean energy, and technology, Dalrada creates solutions that are sustainable, affordable, and accessible.

The company works continually to produce disruptive products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations. Dalrada’s global solutions directly address climate change, post-pandemic gaps in the healthcare industry, and technology solutions for a new era of human behavior and interaction, ensuring a bright future for the world around us.

Established in 1982, Dalrada has since grown its footprint to include the unique business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, Dalrada Energy Services, and Dalrada Technologies. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

