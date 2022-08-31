Kit Check Partners with Genixus™ to Introduce RFID-Tagged Propofol as the First Product Within the KinetiX™ Line of Ready-to-Administer Syringes

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kit Check, the leading automation vendor in Medication Intelligence™, today announced that its proprietary Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology will be incorporated in the new KinetiX™ Propofol syringes being developed by Genixus™, a pharmaceutical company and FDA-registered repackager and 503B outsourcing provider focused on transforming acute and critical care medicines. Propofol is one of the most commonly used products in hospitals and health systems.

The collaboration comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Genixus is now offering RFID-tagged Propofol as the inaugural product designed for its ready-to-administer (RTA) syringe platform, KinetiX. Genixus is working to provide solutions that simplify acute and critical care operations in clinicians' efforts to enhance quality of care and improve patient outcomes.

KinetiX Propofol displays various favorable characteristics, including:

Long-term shelf stability

Color-coded plunger rod

Auto-dispensing cabinet (ADC) ready

RFID-enabled

10mL and 20mL sizes

"Our collaboration with Kit Check is an opportunity for us to join together to support error resistance and care delivery," said Seth Coombs, co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer of Genixus. “Our KinetiX RTA platform is designed to assist clinical professionals in their efforts, allowing greater focus on their patients without having to worry about product preparation, and the addition of syringes pre-tagged with RFID capabilities is designed to streamline medication management.”

Medications labeled with RFID tags at the manufacturer level helps ensure item-level visibility of drug products throughout their dynamic lifecycle. As a result, there are a variety of favorable outcomes including notably heightened workflow efficiency, decreased spending and streamlined inventory for hospitals.

RFID tags record data for each dose such as lot number, national drug code (NDC), and refrigeration date. These seemingly simple labels centralize a variety of processes, including burdened tasks like managing drug shortages and recalls, restocking medications, and monitoring inventory.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to join forces with Genixus on such a monumental launch to help provide RFID-tagged medication to hospitals and health systems,” said Doug Zurawski, PharmD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Strategy at Kit Check. “Propofol is the top drug that our customers have been asking us to find a partner for. With the ongoing staffing shortages, hospitals are constantly reevaluating their workflows to remove inefficiencies. Pre-tagged Propofol is going to help decrease the hours dedicated to inventory management and free up staff for other important tasks.”

About Kit Check

Kit Check® is the leading provider of automated medication tracking and diversion detection solutions for hospital pharmacies in the U.S., bringing visibility, simplicity, and predictability to the complex world of medication supply management. Our groundbreaking Medication Intelligence™ solutions provide item-level visibility, workflow simplicity, and actionable analytics, empowering stakeholders to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time, every time. To date, our more than 1,000 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have adopted Kit Check solutions to solve the most challenging of healthcare problems. Kit Check Solutions help providers save time, manage inventory, prevent diversion at their facilities, save money on medication spend, and ensure patient safety. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

About Genixus

Genixus, headquartered in Kannapolis, North Carolina, is a pharmaceutical manufacturer and FDA-registered repackager and 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality ready-to-administer products for the acute and critical care setting. Genixus is dedicated to simplifying the product journey with a rigorous attention to detail, obsessively focusing on provider needs and patient safety. Leveraging the highest-quality biopharmaceutical manufacturing standards and innovative point-of-care design, Genixus is changing care delivery and helping healthcare professionals to achieve better quality outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.genixus.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.