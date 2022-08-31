GSA WLI WISH Conference and Celebration: Live and In Person for 2022!

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI) proudly presents its second annual Women in Semiconductor Hardware conference, WISH, on September 13, 2022. WISH, the biggest WLI event of the year, brings together industry luminaries, technology leaders, entrepreneurs and university students in STEM to recognize and demonstrate women’s technical prowess in the semiconductor ecosystem and celebrate their contributions to the industry. WISH will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California, and live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

The program celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion, recognizes technology leaders, and encourages the next generation of leaders in the semiconductor ecosystem. WISH features an opening keynote with Dr. Ann Kelleher, EVP and GM of Technology Development at Intel, Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and Founder, Movandi, and moderated by Ritu Favre, EVP and GM, Semiconductor and Electronics, Transportation and Aerospace, Defense and Government business units at NI. The day will be filled with networking, break-out sessions on Design Technology, System Technology and Test/Validation, as well as rich panel discussions.

There will be a video presentation to honor Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, as the 2021 inaugural recipient of her namesake award, the Dr. Lisa Su Woman of Innovation Award. Dr. Su will also provide remarks following the presentation.

“The goal of WISH is to be the most important event for technical women in semiconductors, and as we work towards a more equitable future in the industry, the WISH stage will be filled with strong, brilliant leaders in our industry – all of whom happen to be women. From Ann, Maryam and Ritu kicking off our program to honoring Lisa, an icon and one of the most respected leaders in our industry, this year’s speaker lineup is incredible,” said Jodi Shelton, CEO of GSA. “There’s significant excitement and interest in WISH as we’re nearly sold out of in-person tickets. This is a ‘can’t miss’ event!”

GSA WLI will also present the Female Up and Comer and Designing the Difference awards at WISH.

The Female Up and Comer Award recognizes and profiles the next generation of young women in the semiconductor industry. Nominating companies were encouraged to identify women with a technical background and education within their organization who have been in the industry five years or less and have made exceptional contributions toward the development, innovation, growth and success in her short time in the industry. The Female Up and Comer Award nominees are:

Yi-Rou Liou, Technical Manager, TSMC

Brittney Nelson, Electrical Product Engineer, Cisco Systems

Ritu Walia, Product Engineer, Calibre Design, Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software

Sarah Wang, Cloud Hardware Manufacturing Engineer, Microsoft Corporation

The Designing the Difference Award, sponsored by Accenture, recognizes companies who are making a significant and measurable impact on advancing the industry through diversity and inclusion. The award nominees are:

AMD

Lam Research

Microsoft

“This is undoubtedly an incredible time for our industry. We received a significant increase in award applications this year, which makes me even more enthusiastic about the possibilities and future potential for the semiconductor industry and our ecosystem,” stated Shelton.

WISH is made possible thanks to the generous support of the event sponsors including:

Booklet Sponsor, Synopsys

Bronze Sponsor, Advantest

Cocktail Reception Sponsor, GlobalFoundries

Designing the Difference Award Sponsor, Accenture

Lunch Sponsor, AMD

Platinum Sponsors, Arm, Cadence, Intel, Micron, Microsoft and Qualcomm

VIP Dinner Sponsor, NI

WISH takes place on September 13, 2022. Breakfast and Networking begins at 8:30 a.m. The conference begins at 9:00 a.m. and ends at 5:00 p.m. (All times listed are Pacific US.) WISH will be live streamed, and complimentary registration is available for university students and faculty. Interested students/faculty can contact events@gsaglobal.org for their registration code. Registration can be completed online at https://bit.ly/2022wish.

“Although WISH is part of GSA’s Women’s Leadership Initiative, it is my hope that all people will join us to hear our amazing speakers and celebrate the award nominees and recipients,” concluded Shelton.

For more information about GSA WLI efforts or to get involved, visit www.designthesolution.org.

