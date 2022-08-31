Sentar Authorized by Cyber AB as C3PAO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar Inc. (Sentar), a women-owned business specializing in advanced cyber intelligence solutions and technology, announced today that it has been named a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) by the Cyber AB (formally known as the CMMC Accreditation Body). Sentar joins only 21 other C3PAOs on the Marketplace as the first headquartered in Alabama.

The CMMC standard and certification process, developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to protect the security of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), will soon be a requirement for all companies seeking work with DoD.

“Sentar underwent a rigorous assessment by the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) to assess Sentar’s security posture and the expertise of our personnel,” said Stephen Pratt, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). “As a C3PAO, Sentar is now qualified to conduct assessments and deliver results for Organizations Seeking Compliance (OSCs) who wish to pursue a certification from the CMMC-AB.”

Sentar has already completed dozens of CMMC readiness assessments and its designation as one of the first authorized C3PAOs is a testament to the qualifications of Sentar’s professional staff. Sentar’s extensive history providing assessment services include serving as a FEDRAMP 3PAO for Cloud Service Providers (CSP), leveraging the company’s deep expertise in auditing, compliance, information, and cloud technologies. Sentar is also a CMMC-AB Registered Provider Organization™ with a cadre of CMMC-AB Registered Practitioners™ on staff.

View Sentar’s entry on the Cyber AB’s Marketplace here. For more information on Sentar’s CMMC solutions, please visit Sentar’s website here or reach out to c3pao@sentar.com.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar is a leading cyber intelligence solutions provider focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in cybersecurity, systems engineering, intelligence and analytics into holistic solutions that combine these disciplines to deliver superior results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; San Diego, California; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.