CP Group Signs Olympus Insurance to 24,000-SF Corporate Headquarters Lease at Prominence Office Park in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, the largest office landlord in Florida and a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced two new leasing agreements at Prominence Office Park — its seven-building, 754,691-square-foot office development in Jacksonville, Fla. – with total new absorption of nearly 50,000 square feet.

, an auto dealership and service center software solutions company, has agreed to move from its current 18,000 square feet in Building 600 to a 43,000-square-foot space in Building 100. Olympus Insurance, a leading homeowners insurance provider, is relocating its headquarters from Boca Raton to Prominence Office Park, where it will occupy a 24,000-square foot space at Building 600.

Michael Loftin and Jesse Shimp of JLL serve as the leasing agents for the development and brokered both agreements.

CP Group executed an $8 million capital improvements plan and rebrand of the 54-acre office park, formerly Freedom Park of Commerce, including renovations to the lobbies and signage, build-out of a conference center for exclusive tenant use, and extensive landscaping improvements. The office park’s seven buildings range in size from 21,000 square feet to 160,000 square feet, and all feature large, efficient, and scalable floorplates with high ceilings. Campus amenities include an onsite cafe; rotating daily food trucks; beautifully landscaped walking trails; and the new conference center.

“Our agreement with Olympus Insurance is a testament to Prominence’s appeal for companies seeking modern, highly accessible space for their corporate headquarters,” said Josh Edwards, Senior Vice President at CP Group, who oversees the firm’s North and Central Florida portfolio. “The park is one of the few projects that can support tenant’s growth with extensive expansion options, like with AutoPoint. We look forward to welcoming even more cutting-edge companies as they expand their operations in North Florida.”

Strategically located in the Butler/Baymeadows submarket of Jacksonville, Prominence Office Park sits adjacent to I-95, Baymeadows Road, and US-1 and is just 10 minutes south of Jacksonville’s Central Business District. It is also 30 minutes from Jacksonville International Airport and the area’s beach communities and boasts accessibility to over 25 restaurants, hotels, and retail options within a 5-mile radius.

To learn more about the park, visit www.prominenceoffice.com. CP Group also owns and manages the 767,000-square-foot Flagler Center in Jacksonville — comprised of 7 buildings. Leasing opportunities at both parks range from small and medium-sized suites to large contiguous spaces of 100,000 SF or larger.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 56 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. It is currently Florida’s largest and Atlanta’s second-largest office landlord and ranks 25th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.