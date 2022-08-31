Zócalo Health Selected to Participate in AWS Healthcare Accelerator for Health Equity

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zócalo Health today announced it has been selected to participate in the AWS Healthcare Accelerator for Health Equity, a technical, business, and mentorship program for startups seeking to use AWS to increase access to health services, reduce disparities by addressing social determinants of health, and/or use data to promote equitable and inclusive systems of care. This opportunity will support Zócalo Health’s efforts to launch its primary care service designed for the Latino community that blends tradition with innovation and prioritizes trusting relationships between providers and patients.

The four-week AWS Healthcare Accelerator curriculum provides hands-on AWS Cloud and technical training, mentorship, coaching, and business support. As one of 10 companies chosen for this opportunity, Zócalo Health will receive up to $25,000 in AWS computing credits, AWS training and support, mentorship, and additional business development resources including opportunities to speak with healthcare-savvy venture investors.

The Zócalo Health team plans to leverage this exciting opportunity with the AWS Healthcare Accelerator to connect with customers in the AWS network to help improve the overall health experience for their members. Additionally, Zócalo Health will work with AWS to scale Zócalo Health’s technical infrastructure, which will enable their community health worker team to improve their patient engagement and build a presence in the company’s target geographies.

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to work alongside other innovative companies in the AWS Healthcare Accelerator who are addressing critical health equity issues. Embracing the AWS culture of innovation and customer obsession is core to our mission and ensures we’re always building and inventing for our community of providers and patients to meet their unique needs,” said Erik Cardenas, co-founder and CEO of Zócalo Health.

“Our company began with the idea that we can no longer rely on a one-size fits all healthcare system that has not only failed to build trust with our Latino community, but exacerbates existing health inequities,” shared Mariza Hardin, co-founder and Head of Strategy and Operations of Zócalo Health. “Taking part in this accelerator will provide us with the additional tools and an extended network of like-minded entrepreneurs who are also looking to implement long overdue changes in our country’s healthcare system, enabling us to ensure everyone feels seen and heard because their health matters.”

“AWS looks forward to collaborating with this impressive group of startups who are helping reduce health disparities with thoughtful and inspiring solutions,” said Jeff Kratz, general manager of Worldwide Public Sector Partners at AWS. “We believe that by working together, we can help them harness the power of the cloud to make access to healthcare more equitable.”

For more information on the AWS Healthcare Accelerator, visit https://www.kidsx.health/aws-accelerator/.

About Zócalo Health

Zócalo Health is a Latino-founded, virtual family medicine service designed for the Latino patient. We remove barriers to healthcare by offering convenient, transparent and culturally aligned care to our members. Our services include same-day virtual healthcare appointments and navigation assistance for a monthly fee. Zócalo Health is available to individuals living in California.