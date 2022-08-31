Jesta I.S. Enterprise Retail ERP Portfolio Selected by Global Sportswear Retailer to Drive North American Expansion

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S. Inc., a global developer of modular cloud solutions and unified ERP for retailers, e-tailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers, is excited to announce that a leading global distributor and multi-banner retailer of sports and outdoor wear has selected Jesta’s Omnichannel Merchandising, Point of Sale, Mobile Store, Warehouse Management and Analytics solutions to drive its digital and physical channel expansion.

The sporting apparel and footwear company has been in business for over 40 years. They were looking to upgrade to a modern unified commerce solution with extensive mobile functionality that would allow them to scale rapidly and remain agile in today’s ever-evolving digital retail landscape. Jesta’s Vision Suite 22 combined with over 50 years of expertise in supply chain, brand manufacturing, wholesale and retail enterprises, success with agile deployments, and proven track record for building long-term partnerships with clients proved to be an ideal fit.

Jesta’s Vision 22 is packed with new features, functionality and integrations to optimize global product journeys. Some of the Vision 22 capabilities that resonated with this newest Jesta client include:

Rich retail merchandising capabilities that optimize product master, forecasting, planning, allocation and replenishment with a true Endless Aisle to expand product assortments, and ensure intelligent fulfillment from a warehouse, store, marketplace or vendor

A robust order orchestration system with real-time visibility of inventory and orders that communicates with order capture and fulfillment about all changes pre and post shipment

An intelligent order management system that strategically routes cross-channel orders according to a retailer’s pre-defined enterprise rules and most optimal supply source

A mobile solution that goes beyond POS and Inventory Management capabilities with features for pop-up stores so retailers can sell products and create customer profiles anywhere

Powerful mobile apps that locate products anywhere and address real-time stock requests

A white-labeled app that connects to a POS, OMS, CRM and Webstore that gives customers a 360-degree view of their interactions across a retailer’s channels and allows them to act

Arvind Gupta, President at Jesta I.S., said: “Vision 22 empowers retailers with agile and modern capabilities to elevate the customer and associate experience with a focus on improving omnichannel and supply chain productivity. Jesta is proud to partner with a global sports apparel and footwear powerhouse to drive their expansion. With Jesta’s state-of-the-art retail and fashion technology, they will be able to quickly grow their product portfolio with Endless Aisle, optimize and accelerate multi-channel order fulfillment, and empower warehouse and store associates with mobile capabilities for improved productivity and customer experiences.”

About Jesta I.S.: Trusted by major brands for over 50 years, Jesta I.S. is a global developer of enterprise and ERP software for retailers, e-tailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers. Customers like Cole Haan, DSW, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis and Puma use Jesta’s integrated Vision Suite solutions to optimize end-to-end product journeys from concept to consumer: sourcing and procurement, supply chain, logistics, demand planning, merchandising, inventory management, store operations, and direct-to-consumer deliveries. Jesta I.S. was recognized as a Top 5 technology vendor in the 2022 RIS Software LeaderBoard. Learn more at jestais.com.