TurbineOne Announces Strategic Partnership with Doodle Labs to Deliver New AI/ML in Communications-Contested Environments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurbineOne, the frontline perception company dedicated to empowering first responders and warfighters with the world’s best technology, today announced a new strategic partnership with Doodle Labs, the global leader in high-performance mesh routers for private wireless networks. The partnership brings new capabilities to warfighters on the front lines. It also unites two technology leaders to work within the scope of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) new Zero Trust architecture.

The partnership comes at a time when cybersecurity is a massive and ever-growing challenge for the DoD and as geopolitical developments grow more complex. In response to this challenge, the DoD recently laid out new expectations for its suppliers in a Reference Architecture that will keep the nation and its warfighters safe. TurbineOne was one of the first companies to commit to the DoD’s Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) plan.

As part of the DoD’s Digital Modernization Strategy, its ZTA initiative underscores the agency’s vision to create “a more secure, coordinated, seamless, transparent, and cost-effective IT architecture that transforms data into actionable information and ensures dependable mission execution in the face of a persistent cyber threat.” TurbineOne embraces this vision in order to keep all personnel safe, even in the most challenging environments on earth.

A Partnership Designed for Protection

Frontline operators are often remote and unable to access the Internet or tap into the power of the cloud, and operational requirements are rapidly evolving as hackers adapt; the world’s bad actors are learning more about the GPS and communications jamming technologies being deployed in Eastern Ukraine. This presents new cybersecurity challenges for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications deployed at the tactical edge. Despite these challenges, with the right combination of innovative technologies, it is possible to get warfighters the information and insights they need, when they need it, without compromise. TurbineOne is leading the way in this regard through its strategic partnership with Doodle Labs.

Doodle Labs is the leading designer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art wireless broadband solutions to enable Private Wireless Mesh Networks. Its Smart Radio platform featuring Mesh Rider technology provides robust Mobile Ad-hoc Networks (MANET) that have been deployed in some of the harshest and most sensitive operating environments. Doodle Labs’ high-speed data links are secure against infiltration, resilient against interference, and frequency agile for global deployment. Its radios have become the trusted choice for several DoD programs of record. Moreover, Doodle Labs has been selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and AFWERX to build the networking architecture for the US Government’s UAS ecosystem.

“No one has ever presented a real-world demonstration of how new AI can be field-tuned and field-deployed in a comms-contested environment,” says Ian Kalin, TurbineOne’s CEO. “Through this new partnership with Doodle Labs, we will seamlessly integrate hardware and software so that this revolutionary new capability can be delivered to the American warfighter.”

TurbineOne’s flagship product - the Frontline Perception System - will add compute-resource orchestration and a machine learning platform on top of Doodle Lab’s high-performance mesh routers. When combined, people without an Internet connection can use AI and computer vision to accomplish critical tasks, such as finding dangerous actors or objects, sending alerts to the right person at the right time, and strengthening situational awareness.

“Doodle Labs is committed to empowering the public sector heroes serving on our nation’s frontlines,” said Amol Parikh, Doodle Labs VP of Marketing. “We are excited to partner with TurbineOne because their interoperable platform will enable the world’s best algorithms to work, for the first time, at the tactical edge.”

To learn more about how TurbineOne is safeguarding the American warfighter through the power of machine learning, please visit https://www.turbineone.com.

About Doodle Labs

Doodle Labs is the global leader in high-performance mesh routers for private wireless networks. Doodle Labs’ core competency is designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art wireless broadband solutions to enable Private Wireless Mesh Networks for mobile robotics and other innovative Industrial IoT applications.

About TurbineOne

TurbineOne is the frontline perception company. Founded by veterans from elite organizations within Silicon Valley and the Department of Defense, TurbineOne delivers stronger situational awareness at the tactical edge through machine learning.