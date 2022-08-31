Grupo Éxito is the First Grocery Retailer in Colombia to Adopt Scalable Self Checkout by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

“We are excited to implement the industry-leading Toshiba Self Checkout System 7 solution that is equipped to evolve with the latest retail innovations and developments,” says Camilo Gallego, Grupo Éxito’s Vice President. “The system is flexible and easy to use, offering the added convenience of frictionless technology to simplify the self-checkout experience for our consumers. It offers everything we need in one solution.” (Photo: Business Wire)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & MEDELLÍN, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shoppers are at the forefront of Grupo Éxito’s latest adoption to deliver seamless front-end transformation in its stores. Between the end of 2022 and early 2023, consumers will find a new Self Checkout experience by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions at its stores across the company’s banners, including Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax and Super Inter. This is the first grocery implementation of Toshiba’s Self Checkout solution in Colombia.

“We are excited to implement the industry-leading Toshiba Self Checkout System 7 solution that is equipped to evolve with the latest retail innovations and developments,” says Camilo Gallego, Grupo Éxito’s Vice President. “The system is flexible and easy to use, offering the added convenience of frictionless technology to simplify the self-checkout experience for our consumers. It offers everything we need in one solution.”

The latest Self Checkout solution from Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions provides shoppers with a fast, simple, and modern experience while delivering reliability and efficiency for the retailer. The implementation of 300 systems will initially be made at the company’s Éxito and Carulla branded stores.

“Grupo Éxito is a very important customer in South America and we feel privileged to support them along their journey to meet changing consumer preferences with our most advanced self-service solutions,” says Bill Campbell, Senior Vice President Head of Global Sales at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “We are equally thankful for the strong relationships we have with our regional business partners who are essential to bringing innovations to retailers and implementing our solutions in local markets.”

The installation of 300 Self Checkout systems in Colombia’s largest retail chain relies on close collaboration with Toshiba’s local business partner, Línea Datascan. Línea Datascan S.A. is a local integrator in Colombia and has been a strategic partner of Almacenes Éxito and Toshiba for the past 25 years, delivering the most innovative technology advances across the region.

“Being an Éxito IT Solutions provider and a Toshiba partner for most of my career has been a gratifying experienced filled with growth and continuous learning. This self-checkout project is the continuity of a journey that started several years ago with the Éxito executive team that has constantly been looking to improve customer experiences,” says Miguel Barreiro, CMO of Línea Datascan.

Beyond a streamlined footprint that increases selling square footage in stores, the Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Self Checkout System 7 delivers numerous industry-leading benefits:

Customizable self-checkout security features are best-in-class

Patented algorithms limit interventions and minimize friction during the check-out process

Optimized customer service provides shoppers the choice, privacy, and control by offering additional checkout options

Reduced queue times increase checkout capacity without impacting labor cost

Enables re-deployment of labor to provide better customer service in other areas of the store

The Self Checkout adoption expands Éxito’s focus on placing its shoppers at the core of their decisions to improve the consumer experience. In 2020, Éxito worked with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to create a modern, intuitive frictionless shopping experience, featuring touch screens and applications like those commonly used on smartphones, resulting in faster checkout times and more flexible ways for customers to pay while enabling the retailer to implement innovative capabilities at their own pace.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we advance the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Grupo Éxito

Grupo Éxito is one of the largest retailers in Latin America. They operate over 700 stores in Colombia, Argentina and Uruguay under the brand names of: Éxito, Disco, Devoto and Libertad. Their stores sell a wide range of food and non-food products ranging from fuel, electronics and furniture, through various store formats ranging from Hyper-Markets to Convenience Stores. Grupo Éxito is the leader retailer in Colombia with more than 6,000 POS as installed based operating with more than 500 stores being one of the most advanced retailers for its innovation, digital transformation, experiences and sustainability.

About Línea Datascan S.A.

Línea Datascan S.A., is a company with more than 30 years of experience that integrates technology solutions that covers business processes from manufacturing, warehousing and transportation to marketing and customer contact through the different commercial channels in today's world.