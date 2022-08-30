Foundation Automotive Acquires First Mercedes-Benz Dealership, Expanding Wichita Falls Platform

WICHITA FALLS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Foundation Automotive Corp. added its first Mercedes-Benz dealership to the Wichita Falls platform. The success of the eight stores they acquired back in May had Foundation itching for more! Mercedes-Benz of Wichita Falls is an extremely welcome addition as the ninth store in Wichita Falls, and number 36 for Foundation Automotive.

Mercedes-Benz of Wichita Falls will join Foundation Automotive of Wichita Falls’ eight dealerships in the area. Kendrick Jones will take on the role of General Sales Manager and is eager to serve the community.

As one of the 10 most recognized brands in the world, becoming a Mercedes dealer is extremely coveted. “Mercedes-Benz is synonymous with excellence and this acquisition is a pinnacle for Foundation. I’ve always aspired to be a Mercedes-Benz dealer, it is every car dealer's dream!” said Kevin Kutschinski, CEO/President of Foundation Automotive. “We plan to expand and build a brand new Mercedes-Benz facility in the future.”

“The addition of Mercedes-Benz is a huge win for our team. I have been a Mercedes-Benz driver and fan of the brand for many years, and I can’t wait to work with Mercedes-Benz and expand our brand options,” said Corey Byrd, COO and President of Foundation Auto USA.

Community investment is a significant priority for Foundation. Foundation Automotive of Wichita Falls has already made an impact in the community with a multitude of charitable initiatives. Each month, a different charity is highlighted to receive a portion of all sales. The addition of Mercedes-Benz will further enhance what can be done for the community.

Foundation Automotive Corp. is a growing international automotive group with stores in Canada and the United States. They are focused on consistently elevating employee and customer experience through trust, transparency and innovation. Find more information on their website www.foundationauto.com.