Bristol Myers Squibb Employees to Relay Nearly 3,000 Miles Cross-Country Aspiring to Raise Over $1 Million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb employees will embark on a cross-country bike ride from the coast of Oregon to honor loved ones who have been impacted by cancer by raising money to support the V Foundation for Cancer Research. In 2014, a group of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) employees were compelled to go beyond their day jobs to do more for those in the cancer community by cycling to raise money for cancer research in an event called Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer (C2C4C). Nine years later, C2C4C has become a sacred tradition at Bristol Myers Squibb with more than 760 Bristol Myers Squibb employees participating in and raising more than $9.83 million for cancer research to date. Today, the company is launching its 2022 ride, with a goal of raising over $1 million for cancer research for the V Foundation. The ride begins in Cannon Beach, Oregon, and concludes on October 3 in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Some of the riders have been diagnosed with cancer, while others are riding in honor of loved ones affected by the disease. For Bristol Myers Squibb employee Drew Adams, who is joining more than 126 of his colleagues on the ride, C2C4C is the chance to raise awareness for every patient who can benefit from the breakthroughs in cancer research and honor his uncles who both passed away from cancer. Importantly, it allows him to reflect on his own journey with testicular cancer, which he was diagnosed with at age 31 and beat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I went from receiving a cancer diagnosis on a Wednesday to getting surgery on the following Monday,” says Drew. “It was a complete whirlwind learning of my diagnosis and asking the hard questions, especially without my wife there to support me due to COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital. Part of this ride is a meditative process for me to think, process and absorb the experience I’ve been through and be inspired by the beauty of nature to take on this challenge for patients of tomorrow.”

The goal of the C2C4C ride is to raise funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a charitable organization dedicated to achieving Victory Over Cancer®, to support innovative research that aims to make a profound difference for patients and their families. The money raised this year will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Bristol Myers Squibb, with a maximum donation of up to $500,000.

“Many of our employees have been affected by cancer which makes the work we do very personal,” said Catherine Owen, Senior Vice President, General Manager of U.S. Cardiovascular, Immunology, and Oncology, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer gives them the opportunity to ride for loved ones impacted by cancer. We are honored, once again, to support the V Foundation to raise funds for research and make a genuine difference in the lives of people living with cancer."

Bristol Myers Squibb colleagues from across Europe, Japan and, for the first time, Latin America will also show their commitment to cancer research by embarking on rides. For the seventh year, the Country 2 Country 4 Cancer Europe ride will feature more than 90 Bristol Myers Squibb employees riding from Munich, Germany to London, United Kingdom for nearly 2,200 kilometers from September 2-19 in support of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). In its second year, from September 22- October 12, the Continent 2 Continent 4 Cancer Japan ride will feature more than 70 employees riding from Makuhari, Chiba to Otemachi, Tokyo for nearly 2,100 kilometers with the goal of raising funds for CancerNet Japan (CNJ). From November 30-December 14, Continent 2 Continent 4 Cancer Latin America will have more than 65 employees alternating in a ride between Puerto Varas, Chile to Pucón, Chile for nearly 1,800 kilometers total with the goal of raising funds for Latin American cancer organizations who are members of the UICC.

“As our understanding of the nature of cancer expands, so do the challenges in treating it safely and effectively, necessitating the need for additional funding for critical research,” said Shane Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “As part of our mission to achieve Victory Over Cancer®, we are grateful for our continued partnership and support from Bristol Myers Squibb and their commitment to research that can make such a significant difference in the lives of people impacted by this disease.”

For more information, or to support the riders in the 2022 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride, please visit cancerbikeride.org or follow the ride on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn by using #C2C4C22.

About Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation has funded nearly $290 million in game-changing cancer research grants nationwide through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee. Because the V Foundation has an endowment to cover administrative expenses, 100% of direct donations is awarded to cancer research and programs. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®. To learn more, visit v.org.

