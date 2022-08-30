KaiPod Learning Offers Alternative In-Person Learning Environment to Traditional Schooling in Phoenix

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KaiPod Learning recently opened their first Arizona locations in Glendale, Scottsdale, and Gilbert. They are opening 4 more locations in Georgia, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire in September.

KaiPod Learning is designed specifically for self-paced learning; each child is matched with a peer group of 8-10 students and an experienced Learning Coach that provides 1:1 academic support, tailored enrichment activities (such as art, coding, music), and opportunities for collaboration.

“We pride ourselves in offering a personalized approach in an imaginative, professional environment that offers learners the opportunity to thrive given their individual needs academically, socially and personally,” said KaiPod Learning CEO, Amar Kumar. “We’re excited for our new Phoenix locations and supporting local families on their educational path.”

The centers are led by experienced Learning Coaches; former classroom teachers that have a desire to work with students one-on-one. They support each learner’s academic goals, course progress, and small-group socialization.

A recent case study by Center on Reinventing Public Education coined KaiPod Learning “The best gig in education right now.” The study highlights their mission: “Kumar believes that this kind of hybrid model of online and real-world education can meet the needs of parents who want more control over their children’s learning environments, educators who want to focus on building relationships and curating experiences, and students who want more social and hands-on activities to accompany their online learning."

KaiPod Learning supports 3rd – 12th grade students utilizing online school or homeschool curriculums. The center’s open Monday - Friday, 8am to 3:30pm, offering 2 day – 5 day plans, providing families flexibility to fit within their schedule and budget (approved ESA vendor).

About KaiPod Learning

KaiPod Learning operates a network of in-person learning centers for online school learners and homeschoolers. At KaiPod Learning Centers, 8-10 learners come together to work on their coursework, participate in tailored enrichment activities, and collaborate with their peers — all supported by an experienced Learning Coach. With hyper flexible part-time and full-time plans, families can choose the curriculum and schedule that works best for their children. For more information, visit KaiPod Learning’s website and follow on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.