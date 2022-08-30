AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Antilles Insurance Company (Antilles) (San Juan, PR).

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The outlook revisions to positive are based on AM Best’s expectation of Antilles’ continued favorable underwriting and operating performance over the intermediate term, despite modest volatility from weather-related events, while maintaining its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Antilles’ strategic initiatives and favorable pricing environment have resulted in underwriting performance metrics that have outperformed its peer group over the past five years despite its elevated expense ratio, which is largely driven by commission expense. The improved performance in recent years has resulted in considerable policyholder surplus gains over the period.

Antilles’ business profile is limited due to its geographic concentration in Puerto Rico, which exposes its results to weather-related events and regulatory challenges. However, the company’s market position is supported by its management team’s extensive domestic market expertise. The company also benefits from an appropriate level of ERM, including a developed risk management framework and comprehensive reinsurance program.

