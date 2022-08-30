Atlantic Wind Transfers Orders Six Chartwell EPA Tier 4 Compliant Crew Transfer Vessels

QUONSET POINT, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Wind Transfers (AWT), the first US offshore wind farm support company, has ordered six Crew Transfer Vessels (CTV) designed by UK-based based Chartwell Marine. AWT currently owns and operates two crew transfer vessels servicing the Block Island Wind Farm since 2016 and Coastal Virginia since December 2020.

AWT’s order comprises six CTVs to be constructed by St. John’s Ship Building Inc. at its shipyard in Palatka, Florida. The first two vessels are expected to be delivered in Summer 2023 and January 2024 respectively, with four further builds in the pipeline. The vessels will be the first US-built CTVs to be compliant with the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Tier 4 regulations, which rank among the most stringent emissions rules for marine engines in the world.

Through its continued partnership with Chartwell Marine, AWT demonstrates its commitment to the growth of the US offshore wind market. AWT’s seven years of operating experience in US offshore wind brings an impeccable safety track record while logging over 6,600 TP connections and 25,000 personnel transfers.

Charles A. Donadio Jr., Founder of AWT, said: “We’re pleased to strengthen our pioneering status in delivering another first for the US offshore wind sector with these new Tier IV vessel orders. Our goal is to build the most reliable, multi-purpose Jones-Act CTV fleet in the U.S., and provide our clients with cutting edge technology while lowering our carbon footprint and meeting all Jones Act and USCG Regulations. This investment will enable us to have crew transfer vessels available for charter to support the demand over the next several years.

“Our experience has proven our vessel model works for both the shipyard construction phase with on-time deliveries, and in-service uptime reliability for installation support and long-term O&M. Chartwell is our go-to when it comes to CTV designs which are operating in multiple international markets. We see our partnership with both Chartwell and St. John’s Ship Building as a key cornerstone in our strategy to build the capability and capacity of AWT to support the future growth of the offshore wind industry.”

Jeff Bukoski, President of the shipyard stated that “St. Johns Ship Building is excited to be working with Charlie Donadio and to be part of Atlantic Wind Transfers’ successful CTV operation and their extensive planned new vessel construction program. Working with highly experienced European naval architects such as Chartwell Marine, this effort further solidifies our position as a leading supplier of Jones Act compliant CTVs for the offshore wind industry. We know that our skilled workers also appreciate the additional opportunity to showcase their high-quality craftmanship.”

About Atlantic Wind Transfers:

Atlantic Wind Transfer’s corporate headquarters is located in Quonset Point, Rhode Island. AWT’s mission is to provide the most reliable purpose-built U.S. Jones-Act Compliant USCG Certified offshore wind service vessels for the U.S. market. AWT offers fully qualified trained crew along with an experienced marine management team that provides an efficient service within a safe environment, forming long-term partnerships that make offshore installations and O&M a reliable success.

