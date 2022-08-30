San Juan Unified School District Selects PowerSchool Enrollment and Unified Insights™ Solutions for Digitizing Enrollment and Unifying Data

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced San Juan Unified School District (San Juan Unified) in Carmichael, California has selected PowerSchool Enrollment and PowerSchool Unified Insights™ as its primary student enrollment management and data analytics systems. Along with the district’s Naviance by PowerSchool platform, PowerSchool Enrollment provides the district with a modern, mobile-responsive online enrollment management system to facilitate new student enrollment and the annual information update process. Unified Insights will serve as a comprehensive solution for San Juan Unified to aggregate information from various sources for smarter district decision-making based on real-time data.

“We selected Unified Insights because we understand the importance of carefully organizing information and recognize PowerSchool as a leader in that realm,” said Brian T. Ginter, Director of Admissions and Family Services, San Juan Unified School District. “Based on our positive experience using Naviance, we’ve been eager to expand our district’s education technology investments and look forward to fully integrating Unified Insights into our processes.”

The inclusion of Unified Insights in San Juan Unified’s technology stack will allow for improvements to the student experience in the district, as key insights shape broader decisions regarding education, instruction, and other facets of operations. Managing and tracking information in a district such as San Juan Unified, with tens of thousands of students, is a crucial component. Unified Insights enables San Juan Unified to prioritize personalization and preparedness with analytics dashboards to see the relevant data and use it to help students make actionable progress.

The district selected PowerSchool Enrollment to help modernize its enrollment process including giving families the ability to enroll their students for school on any mobile device. Prior to using PowerSchool, San Juan Unified facilitated its enrollment processes manually through written forms.

“Our district’s former paper-based student registration process caused many pain points when it came to facilitating student enrollment, so integrating a robust enrollment management system into our technology stack has been noticeably helpful,” said Ginter.

Once fully integrated into the district's technology stack, San Juan Unified will have access to the platform’s intuitive online enrollment management platform and customizable inquiry, application, and report forms.

Along with PowerSchool Enrollment, San Juan Unified has utilized Naviance to facilitate its college, career, and life readiness programs. Since implementing Naviance, San Juan Unified students have enjoyed using the platform’s self-discovery tools to effectively navigate their postsecondary careers.

“San Juan Unified School District’s decision to modernize its student enrollment processes is another example of how schools can effectively implement education technology into their technology stacks,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re proud to continue supporting one of California’s largest public school systems through PowerSchool Enrollment and look forward to supporting San Juan Unified School District for years to come.”

Located in Carmichael, California, San Juan Unified is the 11th largest school district within the state serving 40,000 students across the Arden-Arcade, Carmichael, Orangevale, Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento communities. The district employs more than 5,000 individuals across its schools and programs, which includes early learning, K-12, and adult programs. Among the district’s diverse course and curriculum offerings, notable programs include the district’s Dual Language Immersion, Montessori, Rapid Learner, and International Baccalaureate programs, among others.

