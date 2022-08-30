GA Telesis Signs MOU with China Southern Airlines Leasing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GA Telesis, LLC (“GAT”) announced the signing of a new memorandum of understanding with China Southern Airlines Leasing (“CSAL”). The parties have agreed to explore and collaborate on the provisioning of services by the robust GA Telesis Ecosystem™. CSAL’s access to the Ecosystem will provide comprehensive solutions related to Component and Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Value Maximization, Tooling Services, and Ground Support Equipment, as well as integrated processes that include the three MRO Services business units and GA Telesis Engine Services. The intention is to integrate with the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ in order for CSAL and its affiliates to maximize the value of their fleet.

GAT in conjunction with CSAL will collaborate to create a partnership with GAMECO, MTU Zhuhai and all China Southern subsidiaries, including storage, maintenance, cargo conversion, dismantling, component repair for various aircraft types, engine shop visits and engine parts support programs. Together, the enhanced partnership will facilitate engine teardown and trading through MTU Zhuhai.

“The commercial aviation market in China ranks as one the most important sectors across all industry categories,” said Abdol Moabery, CEO of GA Telesis. “We have played an instrumental role over the past two decades and plan to use that expertise towards the successful execution of this partnership,” he added.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions, Leasing/Financing, Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company’s core business is its mission to ensure “Customer Success,” built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.