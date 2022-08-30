HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plug’n Pay Technologies, a leading secure internet authorization provider, today announced the implementation of Authvia TXT2PAY®, a patented technology platform that allows businesses to securely request and receive payments from their consumers using messaging, text, and chat services. In addition to payments, the new technology, available to all 20K Plug’n Pay merchant customers, offers comprehensive messaging features and functionality to deliver users a complete end-to-end conversational commerce solution.

“Our goal is to provide our merchant customers with innovative, user-friendly, and powerful solutions,” said David Price, President of Plug’n Pay. “We believe that we’ve achieved that goal by partnering with the industry leader in mobile payment enablement, Authvia, to offer TXT2PAY® as an all-encompassing integrated solution within the Plug‘n Pay platform.”

Highly configurable and secure, TXT2PAY allows merchants to deliver a contactless, engaging, and easy-to-use payment experience to their end consumers, all while safeguarding the transacted data. This integration significantly extends merchant capabilities, giving them a straight-forward, seamless experience on the front end, and streamlining operations and accelerating cash flow on the back end. TXT2PAY serves as the sole, turn-key methodology for all message-based payment and messaging communication and transaction workflows within the Plug‘n Pay Platform.

“We have watched conversational commerce shift from an industry trend to an industry need. Therefore, having a mobile payment solution in-place has quickly become a must-have option for businesses,” stated Chris Brunner, Founder & CEO of Authvia. “We are proud to be partnering with Plug’n Pay to fill that must-have need; delivering a convenient, contactless, and highly secure payment experience for them, their merchants, and the end consumer.”

Since 1996, Plug’n Pay has been trusted by more than 100,000 merchants. As one of the pioneers of internet payment solutions, they have continually evolved to offer merchants and customers the highest quality, trusted options and this latest announcement shows they are continuing that trend.

To learn more about Plug’n Pay Technologies, visit https://www.plugnpay.com/ To learn more about Authvia and TXT2PAY®, visit https://www.authvia.com/

About Plug’n Pay Technologies

Plug’n Pay is one of the pioneers of internet payment solutions, enabling customers to maximize online and point-of-sale profits, reduce risk of fraud, and build customer loyalty with a wide array of leading-edge premium products and services. All of our products are simple to use, fast to integrate, and highly cost effective.

Plug’n Pay’s seamless “plug-in” technology allows merchants to accept and manage both credit card and electronic check payments in a secure environment. Our industry-leading cardholder fee absorbing models maximize merchant savings by allowing merchants to pass the cost of card processing onto the customer. Our “Attendant” product allows customers to manage their own billing profiles significantly for membership and recurring payment, thereby reducing customer service costs. We securely provide connectivity to all of the nation’s largest credit card processors, as well as to the EU and Caribbean, offering merchants the option to work with any bank they prefer.

Our flexible, cost-effective products make it easy for both online and brick-and-mortar retailers to gain a competitive edge by plugging into new profits and reducing risk.

About Authvia

Authvia is an innovative, Los Angeles-based SaaS company at the forefront of Conversational Commerce with patented text-to-pay technology. That technology includes the flagship software application TXT2PAY®, which delivers a highly secure, fast, and contactless payment option via text messaging and other message-based communication channels, such as web chat and WhatsApp. Authvia connects a business, consumer, and payment processor quickly and easily, expediting cash flow and streamlining payment processes. For more visit authvia.com.