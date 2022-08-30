Cornerstone Building Brands Announces Partnership with Dave and Jenny Marrs from HGTV’s ‘Fixer to Fabulous,’ ‘Home Town Takeover’ and ‘Rock the Block’

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announces a new partnership with Dave and Jenny Marrs to promote its Ply Gem Mastic siding and accessories. The partnership is the first of its kind for Ply Gem Mastic, part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family.

The married duo are co-hosts of the popular HGTV shows Fixer to Fabulous and Fixer to Fabulous: The Welcome Inn, and will host the upcoming season of Home Town Takeover. The couple also competed in Season 3 of Rock the Block.

Dave Marrs is an expert craftsman, builder and general contractor. His work includes custom new construction, extensive remodeling projects and whole-home remodeling and renovating spaces. Jenny Marrs is the creative backbone of the couple’s renovations and specializes in designing spaces that are welcoming and inviting.

“We are thrilled with this new partnership and look forward to seeing our versatile and innovative suite of Ply Gem exterior building products highlighted in upcoming projects by the Marrs,” says Deb Lechner, vice president of marketing for U.S. Siding. “This is more than a partnership. We’re excited to welcome Dave and Jenny into the Cornerstone Building Brands family and to work on future projects with them.”

The partnership will highlight the features and benefits of Mastic siding such as its quality craftsmanship, next-generation technology designed to resist extreme weather, product innovation, low maintenance qualities and industry-leading VIP limited lifetime warranty. The partnership with the Marrs will encompass a variety of elements, including custom-created content, videos, personal appearances and product testimonials.

“We are excited to be working with the Mastic siding team on this new partnership,” said Dave Marrs. “I’ve used Mastic products for some time now and like the quality and low maintenance of the siding products.”

ABOUT CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products by sales for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are embedded in our culture. We are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.