Lovesac Selects PredictSpring Modern POS for its Expertise in Omni-channel Experience for Home Furnishings Vertical

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PredictSpring, a leader in omni-channel commerce and modern POS technology, today announced that The Lovesac Company, (Nasdaq: LOVE) the home furnishing brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch™, has chosen PredictSpring’s modern POS to provide an enhanced shopping experience for its customers and fuel future growth.

“Lovesac is a customer centric technology driven company in the home furnishings category. Our vision of customer centricity includes a seamless omni-channel experience across all channels,” said Chad Best, SVP Customer Experience Operations, of The Lovesac Company. “When strategizing how to evolve our Showroom POS experience for accelerated growth, PredictSpring’s POS was the obvious choice. We are excited to integrate their solutions into our brand as we embark on our next stage of growth.”

PredictSpring’s modern POS designed specifically for the home furnishings industry will provide The Lovesac Company with the ability to offer its customers the following enhancements:

Full POS and mPOS – PredictSpring Modern POS is deployed both as a fixed POS with cash drawer and printer as well as an mPOS device running on an iPhone or iPad.

Clienteling – Customer 360, loyalty integration, curated product collections, and 1:1 customer communication.

Omni-channel Commerce - Support for endless aisle, buy online return in-store (BORIS), buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS), and buy online fulfill in-store (BOFIS).

Remote Selling - Ability for associates to sell remotely using Pay By Link feature.

QR Code-Based Payments – Multiple payment options using QR codes to transact via digital wallets, third-party payment platforms such as WeChat Pay and Alipay and buy now, pay later options such as Klarna and Affirm.

Inventory Management – Support for real-time inventory visibility across all channels, inventory receiving, cycle counting, RFID, store transfers, and inventory adjustments.

Financing – offering extended financing plans with easy credit checks and payment authorization

Reserve Inventory by Serial Number – providing access to all available serial numbers so inventory can easily be selected and reserved

Special and Custom Orders – seamlessly creating special orders and entering new SKUs on an intuitive interface.

“The home furnishings shopping journey is unique in that customers appreciate the tactile experience of shopping in-store,” said Nitin Mangtani, Founder and CEO of PredictSpring. “We’re thrilled to be working with The Lovesac Company to provide a branded Modern POS experience that powers omni-channel shopping experience for both the customers and store associates.”

The features in PredictSpring’s modern POS designed specifically for the home furnishings industry provide brands and retailers with several notable benefits, including speeding up the path to purchase by offering cashless and counterless checkout, providing a complete 360 degree view of the customer allowing for more personalized interactions with customers, and seamlessly bridging the online and in-store experience.

PredictSpring Modern POS is available in 25 countries including US, UK, Canada, Australia, South Korea and has achieved fiscal compliance for POS software in European countries including France, Austria, Italy, Portugal, Germany, and in Mexico.

About PredictSpring

PredictSpring is the leading omni-channel commerce platform in the retail POS market. PredictSpring Modern POS provides a seamless in-store experience for brands with support for full POS, mPOS, cash management, clienteling, endless aisle, inventory management and curbside pickup.

PredictSpring Modern POS connects the online and in-store customer journey and enables brands to engage with customers by offering fast and seamless omni-channel journeys. PredictSpring Content Management System (CMS), the leading no-coding commerce platform, enables retailers to create highly customized on-brand experiences along with in-store promotions and loyalty integrations.

Founded by the visionary behind Google Shopping, PredictSpring powers omni-channel experiences for the world’s leading brands and retailers, including Lovesac, Sandro, Maje, Deciem, Steve Madden and Suitsupply. To learn more, visit www.predictspring.com

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life® approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers’ lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.