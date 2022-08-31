Climate First Bank Selects Prelim to Enhance Digital Business Banking Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prelim, a fintech provider optimizing digital banking experiences for financial institutions, announced that Climate First Bank has selected its solution to enhance online banking experiences for its business account holders. Specifically, through Prelim’s flexible, low-code solution, the bank will be able to offer a streamlined, simplified digital account opening process for business owners.

A values-based community bank with a founding mission of addressing climate crisis, Climate First Bank provides personal and commercial banking services with a focus on environmental sustainability, including specialized “green” loan options for a variety of opportunities from rooftop solar to renewable energy to building retrofits, EV charging, or even purchasing certified carbon offsets.

The institution leverages Prelim’s technology to help automate and streamline business onboarding and financing for projects aligned with its mission, helping Climate First Bank create a high-quality digital experience for business owners to open accounts and manage funds online, avoiding many of the often tedious steps of traditional business banking.

“At Climate First Bank, we are committed to providing financial services for businesses that go above and beyond to protect our planet,” said Marcio deOliveira, EVP, CTO and Chief Digital Banking Officer at Climate First Bank. “Working with Prelim allows our customers to experience a seamless account opening process removing much of the hassle and inconvenience that can come with onboarding. Climate First Bank is excited to offer our customers a first-rate experience right from the start of our relationship with us.”

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. For more information, visit climatefirstbank.com.

About Prelim

Prelim helps financial institutions digitize the customer journey from onboarding to servicing, improving the employee journey by automating internal operations such as reviewing, processing, underwriting, and servicing. Built by banking experts, Prelim's no-code, white-labeled platform delivers a better customer experience through process automation for identity verification, issuing services from the core, and so much more. For more information, visit Prelim.com.