Luxury Electric Aircraft Developer VRCO, Signs MOU with Spanish Firm CITD

DERBY, England & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luxury electric aircraft developer VRCO, has appointed Spanish firm CITD as its sole design and engineering partner, for the XP4 and XPC and agrees on manufacturing support, flight testing and regional representation for e-VTOL training.

The two companies have agreed a design and engineering program for VRCO’s XP4 Electric Air Vehicle and XPC Cargo variant, which will also include the deployment of training hardware – essential because of the Xcraft XP4’s unique flight deck – and an e-VTOL curriculum.

CITD are seeking to maximise opportunities from the emergence of the new segment of electric aircraft.

“We are entering the ‘Age of Airvolution™’, and in the near future, learning to fly will be accessible, affordable and will provide a strong rewarding career”, Michael Smith, founder and CEO of VRCO said.

About CITD

CITD is an Aeronautics, Space, and Defense design, engineering, and manufacturing firm with 20 years of experience. CITD’s expertise resides in aerospace structures, electrical systems, and additive manufacturing. The company is also executing projects in the field of ZERO Emissions (All-electric and H2 Aviation and Sustainable Aircraft Fuel).

For more information on CITD, please visit www.citd.eu

About VRCO

VRCO Limited is an Aerospace company based in Derby, UK, developing the NeoXcraft e-VTOL aircraft and supporting services. VRCO was founded by Michael Smith to develop a novel fully electric vertical take-off and landing platform, the Xcraft. The initial Xcraft Feasibility and Power Optimisation Studies were undertaken by the Institute for Innovation in Sustainable Engineering (IISE). The company is now building its full-size prototype whilst supporting clients like ESR to prepare and lead in the Airvolution.

For more information on VRCO, please visit www.vrco.co.uk