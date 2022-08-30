Baldwin Risk Partners Chooses CyberCube to Power Its Cyber Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baldwin Risk Partners (BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, has become the latest leading broker to partner with cyber risk analytics specialist CyberCube.

BRP has gained access to a wide range of products and services including Broking Manager, CyberCube’s consulting service Concierge and learning platform CyberCube Academy. The partnership enables BRP's risk advisors to assist clients with market-leading analytics supported by a team of cyber security and insurance experts. Leveraging CyberCube’s consulting service will help BRP’s clients more proactively manage their cyber risk.

BRP is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions. It represents over 1.2m clients across the United States and internationally.

Nate Brink, CyberCube Sales Manager, said: “We are excited to establish this partnership with BRP and help power the company’s long-term cyber growth. BRP is clearly committed to investing in its people and supporting clients with a more proactive approach to cyber risk management and insurance.”

Brian Schermerhorn, Partner at AHT Insurance, a Baldwin Risk Partner, said: “With cyber incidents and ransomware attacks increasing, our clients need to take a proactive approach to cyber risk management. By licensing CyberCube’s industry-leading products and services, we are able to confidently model risk, enabling the creation of holistic cyber insurance programs to support our clients.”

CyberCube’s Broking Manager is the first software-as-a-service application CyberCube has built specifically for the insurance broking community. It offers a streamlined approach to analyzing potential financial exposure impacts arising from cyber events that helps clients make informed decisions on coverages and limits.

CyberCube Concierge is a value-add service providing the latest insights concerning the changing threat landscape. CyberCube Academy is an online learning platform, condensing CyberCube’s multi-disciplinary expertise into a series of short online courses.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on thousands of points of technology failure. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.