ZincFive Joins the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP)

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today ZincFive, the world leader in nickel-zinc battery-based solutions, announced it has joined the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) as a Community Member. Through its membership, ZincFive will support the goals of the OCP Community by contributing to the further development of specifications for power infrastructure using safe, sustainable battery technology.

The OCP is a rapidly growing, global community focused on sharing designs of data center and networking solutions. OCP encourages collaboration of ideas, specifications, and other contributions to server and networking solutions that optimize the software and hardware solutions ecosystem.

“ZincFive embodies the power of good chemistry not only in our products but also in our people,” said ZincFive CEO and Co-Founder Tim Hysell. “The Open Compute Project is the place to join forces and collaborate with industry leaders to bring safe, sustainable battery technology to the data center market.”

Membership in the initiative is the latest development in ZincFive’s commitment to advance energy storage innovations in mission critical applications. Participating through OCP in the specification of open hardware and open-source solutions provides a forum for innovation that benefits the global data center industry.

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and power solutions. With more than 90 patents awarded, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide high power density and performance to mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

ZincFive is a registered trademark and the ZincFive logo and The Power of Good Chemistry are trademarks of ZincFive, Inc.

About the Open Compute Project Foundation

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center’s networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP’s collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure. Learn more at www.opencompute.org.