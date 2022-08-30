Oneview Announces System-Wide Patient Experience Collaboration with BJC HealthCare

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oneview Healthcare announced the launch of a system-wide expansion of Oneview’s Care Experience Platform (CXP) with BJC HealthCare in St. Louis. The expansion will bring the Oneview platform to approximately 2,300 beds across BJC hospitals. To best serve BJC, Oneview is opening a new office in St. Louis and adding additional team members locally.

BJC and Oneview have worked together since 2016. Late last year, Oneview and BJC conducted a series of collaborative workshops with key stakeholders to assess the impact of the pandemic on inpatient care and to determine how bedside technology could support care model innovation. The outcome of these workshops was a new system-wide digital strategy for inpatient care. Under this strategy, BJC will be migrating to Oneview’s Azure-based CXP Cloud Enterprise platform and upgrading in-room hardware to Oneview’s latest Android devices, as well as deploying Oneview’s new Patient Communication Application. When implementation is complete, BJC will be Oneview’s largest customer globally.

The BJC Patient Engagement System connects patients, families and care teams with personalized services, health education, and information during hospital stays. The system provides significant advantages in streamlining clinical workflows, which will help the entire nursing and support team be more responsive to the needs of each patient. Additionally, the bedside platform brings services directly to both pediatric and adult patients including the ability to order a meal, enjoy entertainment such as games, TV, and movies, relax and meditate through calming content apps or send a request to virtually any department without having to press the nurse call button – all in a way the meets the expectation of the patients and families who are cared for in the hospital. With the platform’s new camera integration, it enables virtual consultations including visitation and interpretation services across the enterprise.

“The pandemic has raised the importance of bedside technology for enabling self-service, keeping patients, families and clinicians connected, and supporting hybrid care models,” commented James Fitter, Oneview CEO. “We are honored to work with a world-class health system to deliver our patient experience platform and bedside technology across its hospitals.”

About Oneview

Serving hospitals and healthcare systems, academic medical centers, and pediatric hospitals worldwide, Oneview Healthcare provides care experience platform consisting of a unified set of digital tools in a single bedside solution. Oneview’s bedside platform connects patients, families and care teams with services, education, and information during hospital stays. Fully automated, integrated, and personalized, hospitals using Oneview impact safe and timely discharges while streamlining nursing workflows.

For more information, please visit www.oneviewhealthcare.com.

About BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri regions. Serving the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, BJC includes 14 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Services provided by BJC include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care, and hospice. BJC’s nationally recognized academic hospitals, Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals, are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine. Learn more at www.bjc.org.