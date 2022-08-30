BizCap® Secures $20 Million Credit Facility for Schweizer RSG, LLC

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BizCap®, a national commercial finance and advisory firm, today announced it has successfully secured a $20 million credit facility for its client, Schweizer RSG, a leading manufacturer of helicopters and aviation industry parts supplier. The new ABL credit facility will be used to finance production, enabling Schweizer to meet the increased demand for its helicopters, repair services and spare parts.

“We’re thrilled with the work BizCap conducted to secure this new debt facility for our growing company,” said David Horton, president & CEO of Schweizer. “The team at BizCap leveraged their market knowledge and expertise to deliver a solution that will enable us to execute on the next phase of our growth strategy,” added Horton.

Based in Fort Worth, Schweizer was founded in 2017 to continue manufacturing the Schweizer brand of helicopters and its spare parts. The Schweizer brand has a rich history of product success and customer loyalty dating back to 1956 and the first Hughes 269, the helicopter model that would later become a Schweizer. Since the first model’s inception, approximately 4,000 helicopters have been sold, with a strong global demand for continued maintenance and spare parts, both of which are provided by Schweizer in addition to new aircraft sales and overhauls.

“The management team at Schweizer was a pleasure to work with,” said Chuck Doyle, president and CEO of BizCap. “Once we developed a deep understanding of their business and their strategic advantages in the aviation industry, we knew we could secure a financing solution to support their growth,” he added.

About BizCap

BizCap® is a team of finance, credit and banking professionals emboldened by the belief that when businesses are at the center of its rigorous process, they get the best capital cost and structure. Since 2002, BizCap has mapped the universe of debt capital providers and built trusted connections with their key stakeholders along the way. BizCap’s understanding of each lender’s unique approach to risk and credit decisioning, along with its proven reputation, results in a faster, more certain path to deal completion for its clients. BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.

About Schweizer

Schweizer manufactures and supports its celebrated line of light helicopters – the S300C, S300CBi, and S333 – at its ISO 9001/AS9100-certified factory in Ft. Worth, Texas. The company performs MRO activities, and provides overhauls, parts, and aftermarket support for all Schweizer models.