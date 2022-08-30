Evvnt Announces Partnership with The Seattle Times Content Studio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evvnt Inc., the industry leader in ticketing marketing and event discovery, announces a new partnership with The Seattle Times’ The Ticket, powered by the ST Content Studio. Launched August 18, 2022, The Ticket gives the Seattle area a robust, comprehensive entertainment website focused on local events and tickets.

Using Evvnt’s award-winning technology, The Ticket by The Seattle Times promotes event listings and ticket sales across the five key regions in Seattle. Event organizers can list and ticket their events for free with the option to purchase additional advertising. Readers can discover new events in weekly email newsletters, on social media and at theticket.seattletimes.com.

“We want to continually inspire our audience to discover and enjoy memorable event experiences. Evvnt’s platform helps us deliver on that mission,” said Gary Smith, Vice President of Advertising at The Seattle Times.

Evvnt makes it simple for event organizers to promote and sell tickets to their next event while creating a new revenue stream for local media companies. The Evvnt platform includes robust functionality for local event discovery, ticket creation and event marketing. Through a self-serve process, event creators can publish new events and tickets for sale within minutes. Media partners offer built-in, local promotion and the ability to upsell their marketing solutions to event organizers.

“We are thrilled to partner with the award-winning Seattle Times, a leader in audience engagement and trusted news source in the Seattle area. With The Ticket, The Seattle Times’ advertising team innovatively creates new opportunities for local event venues to connect with consumers. As a result, Seattle Times also adds a new consumer commerce revenue stream with ticketing,” said Peter Newton, CEO-U.S. of Evvnt.

To learn more about partnering with Evvnt for online calendars, promotion and ticketing, contact sales@evvnt.com.

ABOUT THE SEATTLE TIMES

The Seattle Times serves the Northwest with independent, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism as the region’s most trusted news media company, stewardship dedicated to public service. The Seattle Times is the most-visited digital information source in Washington state and the second-largest newspaper on the West Coast. Founded in 1896 by Alden J. Blethen, The Seattle Times is now led by the Blethen family’s fourth and fifth generations, whose stewardship also includes The Yakima Herald-Republic and The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. www.seattletimes.com

ABOUT EVVNT INC.

Evvnt Inc. provides the events infrastructure for the internet. Evvnt enables event creators to ticket, manage and promote their events across the whole Evvnt ecosystem from a single promotion platform. Evvnt Inc. forms the industry’s largest events advertising network with 100m+ consumers, 250,000+ event creators and 5,200+ event discovery calendars. Operating in the U.S. and 139 countries worldwide. www.evvnt.com