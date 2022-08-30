Raytheon Australia Selects Pacific Defense to Deliver CMOSS/SOSA EW Systems for the Australian Army

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Defense, a leading open systems integrator delivering Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive contract with Raytheon Australia to deliver force-level Electronic Warfare (EW) systems for Australia’s LAND 555 Phase 6 program. The chassis-based EW systems will include an array of plug-in cards and mission software, including wideband Software Defined Radios (SDR) and EW application software, enabling electronic support (ES) for signal detection and electronic attack (EA) jamming techniques. The new EW systems will be fitted to Bushmaster vehicles and will be interoperable with EW systems acquired by the RAAF, Royal Australian Navy, and other members of the Five Eyes community including the US Army.

The EW systems are fully aligned with C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and The Open Group’s Sensor Open Systems Architecture™ (SOSA) technical standards, the same standards employed by the US DoD on several Programs of Record. “Our company is at the forefront of advanced multi-function radio frequency (MFRF) mission solutions fully aligned with CMOSS and SOSA technical standards,” said Frank Pietryka, VP at Pacific Defense. "Our industry leading focus on CMOSS mission system integration, along with modular plug-in card and software development, has positioned us to deliver on the Land555 mission requirement.”

Systems built to the CMOSS and SOSA standards are designed for rapid refresh of hardware and software through open standards and interfaces and will foster interoperability between coalition systems from the US and Australia. This award is the culmination of a multi-year effort at Pacific Defense to mature CMOSS and SOSA mission solutions for US DoD customers and prime contractors. Pacific Defense systems are designed with a “common core” product base enabling significant reuse and rapid adaptation to a range of customers and mission needs in all domains.

About Pacific Defense

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense has assembled a portfolio of industry leading technology companies including: Spectranetix (Sunnyvale, CA), Perceptronics Solutions (Fairfax, VA), and Spear Research (Nashua, NH). Pacific Defense was formed to support the DoD’s disciplined movement to modular open standards, including CMOSS/SOSA, and to mirror the way military services address EMS warfare with holistic mission planning and execution. Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms, and C2 capabilities to the DoD. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at www.pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.