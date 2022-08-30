Faherty Takes Its First Step Into International Retail Offerings With Its Launch in Canada

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Family owned and run, premium clothing brand, Faherty, expands its retail footprint into Canada through a partnership with distributor, TC2. This partnership will bring Faherty into key retail partners in major cities throughout the country including Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary. While the brand launched international shipping in 2020, this launch is the brand’s first foray into retail outside of the United States. Faherty unveils this exciting new chapter through a wholesale partnership with Nordstrom, introducing men’s apparel to their Canadian customers. The brand is especially excited to be growing its long-standing partnership with Nordstrom into its international market.

Founded in 2013, by twin brothers Alex & Mike Faherty and Alex’s wife, Kerry Docherty, the family-run business has achieved success in producing high-quality and feel-good Men and Women’s products for its U.S.-based consumers. Now, the brand will build on this success by introducing its casually elevated and sustainably minded clothing to Canada, attracting a new audience into its extended family. This expansion is part of Faherty’s larger commitment to growing its retail presence through new brick-and-mortar locations and wholesale partnerships. Currently, Faherty has 40 stores throughout the U.S. and over 350 wholesale partners, including an already successful partnership with Nordstrom.

“As we’re on the cusp of celebrating our 10th anniversary we know we wouldn’t be where we are today without the Faherty community. We’ve already seen success with our international shipping and we’re so excited to be bringing our products directly to the Canadian consumer through our partnership with Nordstrom. We’re committed to growing our retail identity and the expansion into Canada and the international space felt like the best step forward.” - Alex Faherty, Co-Founder, and CEO

Starting September 1, customers can shop iconic men’s Faherty’s styles, including its popular Movement Shirt and Legend Sweater Shirt in 6 Nordstrom Canada stores and on Nordstrom.ca.

Nordstrom Locations:

CF Chinook Centre, Calgary, AB

CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa, ON

CF Pacific Centre, Vancouver, BC

CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto, ON

Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Toronto, ON

CF Sherway Gardens, Etobicoke, ON

The Faherty family each brings their own expertise in design, business, and mindfulness to building a legacy with high-quality and sustainably-minded clothing that puts its community first. To connect with the community the utilizes its retail stores and wholesale partnerships to engage with its local customers and celebrate the Faherty extended family. Faherty has multiple nonprofit partners it works with and has also been long-time supporters of the Native community through ongoing collaborations with Native designers such as Doug Good Feather and Bethany Yellowtail. Faherty’s expansion into Canada is just the beginning of how the team plans to engage with its community and we can’t wait to share more as the business launches new and exciting initiatives.

About Faherty

Founded in 2013 by twin brothers Mike and Alex Faherty, Faherty is a family-run business fueled by purpose and optimism. The brand’s goal is to build a new American legacy by creating high-quality, sustainably-minded, feel-good favorites that will bring joy to wear. Alongside the brothers is the third co-founder and Alex’s wife Kerry Docherty, whose legal background in human rights has armed her with success as the brand’s Chief Impact Officer. With Faherty’s passion for mindfulness and community integration, Kerry brings the lifestyle brand full circle with their acclaimed Sun Session programming, Native Partnerships, and many more campaigns and nonprofit partners dedicated to giving back.