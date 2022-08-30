Together Women’s Health Expands into Illinois with the Affiliation of Multiple Practices and Names a New Chief Medical Officer

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Together Women’s Health (“TWH” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered the Illinois market with the affiliation of both Northwestern Specialists for Women (“NSW”) and North Shore Associates in Gynecology and Obstetrics (“NSAGO”), adding 22 providers and three locations to the TWH network. Together Women’s Health is a women’s health focused management service organization, backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of women’s health services in the U.S.

Northwestern Specialists for Women, a leading women’s health, obstetrics and gynecologic practice in Chicago, Ill., with privileges at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital, is led by the physician team of Drs. Bonnie Wise, Kim McMahon, Dayna Salasche, Seema Venkatachalam and Melissa Dugan-Kim. Longstanding North Shore Associates in Gynecology and Obstetrics, with offices in Wilmette and Glenview, Ill., is led by Drs. H. Jacob Saleh and Pamela Goodwin.

“ As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, maintaining the private practice model in obstetrics and gynecology is essential. We know patients feel the difference and prefer this as an option when they seek care,” said Bonnie Wise, M.D., FACOG, NCMP. “ Our partnership with Together Women’s Health will enable us to not only preserve this model of care, but also enhance the highly personal, patient-centered care we have always provided to our patients and expand our offering with new lines of care, such as mental health, pelvic physical therapy, laboratory and imaging services. We look forward to a strong collaboration with TWH, which adds the scale to have an important voice with payors, vendors and health systems, as well as provide a more satisfying workplace for our staff, clinicians, and the women’s health community.”

With the partnership, Dr. Wise has been named the new Chief Medical Officer for Together Women’s Health. One of the founding partners of NSW, she received a B.A. from Boston University, attended The Chicago Medical School and completed her residency at the University of Illinois and Michael Reese Hospitals. She is a Fellow of The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, The American Medical Association, The Chicago Medical Society, The American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and has been awarded “Top Doctor” in Chicago. Additionally, she has served as a clinical instructor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s affiliate medical school, The Feinberg School of Medicine, since 1997.

“ We are elated to partner with both practices and are committed to establishing a significant presence with leading providers in the Chicago market,” said Anthony Ahee, CEO of Together Women’s Health. “ We continue building a mission-focused, physician-led culture and truly care about preserving what makes private practice special. The infrastructure we’ve built supports our affiliates with the resources and strategic guidance needed to thrive and serve patients the highest quality women’s healthcare.”

Entering the Illinois market is another step in Together Women’s Health’s strategy to be the most trusted name in women’s health. To learn more about a partnership with Together Women’s Health, visit togetherwomenshealth.com or contact us at partner@togetherwomenshealth.com.

About Together Women’s Health

Headquartered in Detroit, MI, Together Women’s Health (“TWH”) is a women’s health management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of obstetricians and gynecologists. TWH supports its affiliated practices and physician partners throughout multiple states with strategic guidance, administrative resources (including revenue cycle management, marketing, human resources, finance, accounting, and IT), operational expertise and capital, thereby allowing physicians to focus on clinical excellence and serving their communities. TWH is building a network of top clinicians in a physician-led culture. For more information about Together Women’s Health, please visit togetherwomenshealth.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has over $3 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.