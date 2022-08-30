Brother Mobile Solutions Honored with 2022 “Product of the Year” Platinum Award from Electrical Construction and Maintenance Magazine (EC&M)

The Brother On-demand Safety Labeling Solution continues to gain accolades by its selection by EC&M subscribers as the 2022 Product of the Year Platinum Award recipient. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation and provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling and safety signage solutions, announced today it has received the 2022 Product of the Year Platinum Award for its On-demand Safety Labeling Solution.

After being selected as the Labelers & Printers Product of the Year category winner by a panel of judges assembled by Electrical Construction and Maintenance (EC&M) magazine, the On-demand Safety Labeling Solution has continued to gain accolades by its selection by EC&M subscribers as the 2022 Product of the Year Platinum Award recipient out of 103 entries, across all product categories.

Promoting worker safety and improving workplace efficiency

The Brother On-demand Safety Labeling Solution is designed to help businesses and facilities comply with evolving OSHA signs, ANSI labeling, NEC and other safety signage standards – quickly and easily, right onsite. This innovative solution is comprised of a Brother high-resolution facility and safety label printer, intuitive LabelSuite™ design software, plus free access to thousands of symbols and the pre-formatted templates to get you going quickly, and an extensive array of high-quality label media in colors and sizes to support compliance. Safety signage—made simple.

“It’s an honor for our On-demand Safety Labeling Solution to be selected as the 2022 Product of the Year Platinum Award from EC&M,” said Craig Robinson, RCDD® and Director of Sales at Brother Mobile Solutions. “This solution provides virtually everything a business needs to create and print code-compliant safety signage and labels, right when then need it, on durable labels and ribbons that stand up to the harshest industrial environments. We’re proud to bring to market an affordable solution that helps facilities up their safety game – and not their costs. EC&M’s recognition of the On-demand Safety Labeling Solution underlines the importance of flexible, reliable safety labeling options for virtually any plant, warehouse or business.”

The EC&M Product of the Year competition was established in 2000 to honor excellence in new product development in the electrical industry. The prestigious awards program showcases the most innovative products of the past year and recognizes the talent and commitment of the people involved in development — from concept through sales and marketing. EC&M is proud to bestow these awards on inventive products that help electrical professionals do their jobs more efficiently and effectively.

Learn more about Brother Mobile Solutions’ On-demand Safety Labeling Solution.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile and desktop printing and industrial labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

About Electrical Construction & Maintenance Magazine

Electrical Construction & Maintenance (EC&M) magazine — published monthly since 1901 — is the technical authority for 125,500+ electrical professionals, including 78,100+ subscribers in electrical contracting companies, 25,600+ subscribers in industrial plants and commercial/institutional facilities, and more than 21,100 consulting electrical engineers.