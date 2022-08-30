Salucro and Luma Health Partner to Add Personalized Payment Integrations Throughout the Patient Journey

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a leading healthcare payment technology company, today announced an innovative technology partnership with Luma Health, the technology company behind the world’s first Patient Success Platform™. The partnership will combine Luma’s platform and Salucro’s patient-friendly financial engagement solutions to enable their clients to more efficiently collect payments throughout the patient journey.

“Both Salucro and Luma believe that patients’ financial journeys are a pivotal part of their overall success in getting the care they need,” said Aditya Bansod, Luma’s co-founder and CTO. “Our partnership makes payment as easy as a single text message for patients and simplifies operational workflows for healthcare staff.”

The partnership today includes LumaFinancial, Luma’s financial journey product launched earlier this summer. Salucro is a preferred financial engagement partner for Luma and allows patients to quickly and easily pay balances from a Luma text. Salucro’s health information system integrations allow payment transaction data to be posted in multiple systems simultaneously to avoid the need for additional documentation by staff.

Salucro and Luma plan to work together on continued innovation to simplify payment and financial workflows for patients and providers.

“Teaming up with Luma means we will be able to provide our shared customers with the ability to collect patient payments when, where, and how they’re most likely to pay – wherever that may be along the patient journey,” said Clayton Bain, Salucro’s founder and CEO. “The team at Luma is world class, and this partnership will help us each achieve our shared goal of improving patients’ financial experience as part of their overall healthcare journeys.”

About Salucro

Salucro is a healthcare financial technology company exclusively focused on patient payments and billing. From online bill pay solutions to provider-facing payment integrations, the Salucro platform brings cohesive payment experiences to healthcare providers, patients, and third-party collection agencies. As a PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, Salucro belongs to an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned HITRUST CSF Certified status, proving Salucro’s continued commitment to managing risk and improving payment security and compliance. To learn more, visit salucro.com.

About Luma Health

Luma was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Instead of a disconnected experience, where patients are forced to be their own healthcare advocates and provider teams struggle to reach their patients, every point along the care journey should be simple, seamless, and effective. Luma's Patient Success Platform™ empowers patients and providers to be successful by connecting and orchestrating all the steps in the patient journey, along with all the operational workflows and processes in the healthcare ecosystem.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma serves more than 600 health systems, integrated delivery networks, federally qualified health centers, specialty networks, and clinics across the United States, and today orchestrates the care journeys of more than 35 million patients. Additional information about the company is available at the Luma website, the Luma blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.