Chartwells Higher Education and Standard AI Partner to Open 100 Autonomous Retail Stores

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard AI, the world leader in autonomous retail, and Chartwells Higher Education, a leader in contract food service management, announced today an expanded partnership that will bring 100 autonomous retail experiences to life at some of the country’s most innovative higher education institutions.

This expansion follows a successful partnership over the past two years. In 2020, Chartwells Higher Education was the first company to successfully retrofit an existing retail environment using Standard AI’s autonomous platform—enabling university students to walk in, select their items, and go on their way without having to wait in a checkout line or scan barcodes.

Universities are fueling the growth of autonomous retail as students quickly embrace the technology and love the benefits of the transformed shopping experience. This summer, Chartwells and Standard AI partnered on six new and revamped markets including stores at San Jose State University and University of Houston, with the store at The University of Texas at Dallas coming soon. This expansion is a giant step forward in making autonomous retail a standard feature at institutions of higher education.

“University students are truly the shoppers of tomorrow,” says Christopher Burr, VP of Digital Strategy, at Chartwells Higher Education. “The shift toward autonomous shopping that’s happening today at university campuses will fuel broader expansion of this technology into our neighborhoods and communities. Waiting in line is quickly becoming a relic of the past.”

To-date, Standard AI and Chartwells have seen impressive results. Within months of opening a fully-autonomous store last year at San Jose State University's Ginger Market—a first for Silicon Valley—the store achieved a 21% increase in store traffic and 23% increase in the average transaction size.

“We’re now at the watershed moment for autonomous retail: Retailers love the cost savings, support for labor challenges, and ability to accelerate growth. Shoppers love skipping the line, seamless payment options, and transactions in just seconds," said Jordan Fisher, Co-founder and CEO, Standard AI. "Students in particular love frictionless, autonomous shopping for its speed and simplicity. We're excited to partner with Chartwells Higher Ed to roll this technology out to more students and faculty and more universities!"

The adoption of autonomous retail is also being influenced by today’s labor and inflation challenges. The system allows store staff the flexibility to refocus their attention on customer service, store management, and other tasks. Standard AI-powered computer vision cameras also provide data and insights into product performance and shopping behavior, enabling retailers to make efficient and effective adjustments based on consumers’ preferences and needs.

To see the SJSU Ginger Market autonomous shopping experience in action, go here. To hear what students are saying about it, go here.

About Standard AI

Standard AI has transformed retail as we know it. With the first checkout-free solution that works in any existing store, the Standard platform allows customers to walk in, take what they need, and walk out - without waiting in line or stopping to scan or pay. The company’s machine vision and AI-powered solution is the only one that can be quickly and easily installed in retailers’ existing stores, representing a giant leap forward for retail tech and enabling retailers to rapidly deliver an amazing new shopping experience to customers. The first and best-funded startup in this space, Standard AI has launched multiple operational stores with customers, and is working with retailers around the world. Learn more at https://standard.ai/.

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and award-winning guest service within over 300 college and university dining environments throughout academic institutions across the U.S. Chartwells' nutritious cuisine not only satisfies the unique appetites, lifestyles, and dietary needs of every guest dining on campus, but it also brings people together to promote the high-intensity relationships that will prepare students for the future. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

