Buckle Signs Agreement with InsureScan to Support Alabama Drivers with Auto Insurance Needs

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buckle, the financial services company providing auto insurance solutions for the gig economy, and InsureScan, an upcoming auto insurance specialist, have entered into a managing general agency (MGA) agreement supporting drivers in Alabama. Under the agreement, InsureScan is underwriting non-standard auto insurance policies using Gateway Insurance, one of Buckle’s insurance carriers, as the admitted carrier.

“Many gig drivers fall into non-standard categories, and Buckle is committed to giving them – and others like them – access to better insurance options,” said Marty Young, CEO of Buckle. “InsureScan is making the application process for insurance quicker and easier, which is a great fit with our goal to support the total success of these drivers.”

“Our partnership with Buckle is an important step forward in our growth,” said Mark Chappell, Founder and CEO of InsureScan. “We look forward to creating a positive experience for our drivers and to strengthen the success of both companies.”

Buckle’s gig auto insurance for rideshare and delivery drivers uses data from the platforms of transportation network companies and delivery network companies to underwrite policies. By using rideshare and delivery data instead of credit scores, Buckle helps close the gap created by conventional insurance policies that leave gig workers underinsured or with higher premiums. The company also forms strategic partnerships with select MGAs to create value for agents, brokers, insurers, and reinsurers across all levels. Its digital carrier platform enables data insights to support ratings, while also enhancing efficiency and reducing costs for these independent, but complementary partners.

Where most traditional insurance companies require customers to fill out insurance applications with endless questions, InsureScan has developed the world's first patented software allowing agents to quote and bind policies in under two minutes – allowing agents to focus more on building customer relationships, and making sales, rather than manually entering repetitive data.

About Buckle

Buckle is the digital financial services company providing insurance for the gig industry. Serving the vital, rising middle class, Buckle protects drivers across personal, rideshare, and delivery driving for leading companies including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Gopuff, Instacart, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Favor, Shipt, and more. The company also offers insurance solutions for select partners. Buckle has received awards for 2022 including Best of Insurance, a Fastest Growing Company, Best Tech Startup, InsurTech 50, and more. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and www.buckleup.com.

About InsureScan

InsureScan MGA LLC & InsureScan LLC is committed to the personal lines insurance business, backed by the strength and stability of our A-rated partners. We offer a variety of programs to meet the needs of our insureds with flexible terms and an array of discounts. Our customer service is unmatched in the industry with quick solutions to any questions. To learn more and see how your agency can access a new market, while being able to quote faster than ever before, go to www.insurescan.com.