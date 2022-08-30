RoofClaim.com Joins Contractor’s Alliance Network with Heritage Casualty Insurance Company

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After several meetings held in both Lake Mary and Tampa, FL, RoofClaim.com has joined the Contractor’s Alliance Network (CAN) with hopes of providing their customers a more streamlined experience when dealing with roof damages and insurance claims.

CAN is a vendor network manager for Heritage Property Casualty Insurance Company, Narragansett Bay Insurance Company, and Zephyr Insurance Company. They cover 16 states nationwide and offer over 65 different claims services that are broken down into five categories: structural repair, mitigation, mold, specialty services, and contents. Headquartered out of Tampa, FL, this new alliance with CAN will be a great way for RoofClaim.com to expand their operations and increase their customer exposure across the country.

Founder and CEO of RoofClaim.com, Brian Wedding, says, “I’m glad Executives from Heritage reached out with this opportunity to work together.” RoofClaim.com’s CEO, Brian Wedding adds, “I believe it can be a win win win. Heritage & RoofClaim can work & communicate directly. For Heritage customers their Restoration can happen quicker & in a more customer friendly environment. Hopefully everybody wins in our new network structure.”

Over the past couple of years, RoofClaim.com has been steadily broadening their horizons with internal expansions such as the addition of a new virtual sales center located in the heart of Atlanta and opening new offices in Southern Florida and Texas. The Atlanta Virtual Sales Center houses the inside sales team that handles both inbound sales inquiries, that provides the customer with a more streamlined customer service experience, and outbound appointment setting.

The expansion of RoofClaim.com is ever growing. Joining Contractor’s Alliance Network is an exciting new partnership for both RoofClaim.com and CAN that will provide customers with the best experience possible when dealing with roof damages and claims. For more information on RoofClaim.com, please visit https://roofclaim.com . For more information on Contractor’s Alliance Network, please visit https://www.contractorsalliancenetwork.com .