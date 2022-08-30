ZEDEDA Announces Multi-Year OEM Agreement with VMware

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZEDEDA, a leader in edge orchestration, today announced VMware* has selected ZEDEDA to provide distributed edge management and orchestration capabilities as part of VMware Edge Compute Stack. The combination of ZEDEDA with VMware Edge Compute Stack will help customers extend their edge deployments to the device edge with a consistent experience at scale.

Device edge has become a critical part of the modern computing landscape. The number of connected field assets, or edge devices, continues to grow exponentially, as does the data contained in these distributed edge devices. Managing this data remotely is difficult, due to a variety of accessibility and connectivity issues. According to Gartner®, “we predict that, by 2025, 75% of data will be generated outside these centralized [data centers or cloud regions] facilities” (Source: Gartner, Building a Digital Future: Emergent AI Trends, Arun Chandrasekaran, Brian Burke, and Erick Brethenoux, April 28, 2022). Accordingly, customers are looking for a way to manage these devices simply and securely.

Investments in edge computing are expected to demonstrate double-digit growth in the coming months, according to a recent Worldwide Edge Spending Guide from IDC. This year’s total is expected to be $176 billion, an increase of 14.8% over 2021, with a 2025 target of nearly $274 billion (Source: IDC, New IDC Spending Guide Forecasts Double-Digit Growth for Investments in Edge Computing, Doc #prUS48772522, Jan 2022).

“We’re thrilled about this collaboration because it’s a natural progression in the adoption of edge computing. Increasingly, IT organizations are migrating workloads to the edge, so they can process and analyze data where it originates,” said Said Ouissal, founder and CEO of ZEDEDA. “Customers recognize that the tools required to manage their distributed environments require the same simplicity and better security as the ones they use in the data center and in the cloud. ZEDEDA will enable customers to leverage a proven solution and accelerate their edge computing projects, ultimately driving business value.”

ZEDEDA is leveraging a standardized, open architecture from the Linux Foundation with the flexibility to address future use cases and avoid lock-in. ZEDEDA’s open, distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution has attracted strategic partnerships and integrations with Global 500 companies, including Google, Microsoft, PTC and SUSE. The company has quadrupled its number of nodes under management since 2021 and recently closed $26 million in Series B funding.

“Digital transformation is driving the proliferation of data that must be processed in real-time at the edge to deliver intelligent decision making,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president, and general manager, Service Provider and Edge business unit, VMware. “VMware is collaborating with ZEDEDA on expanding VMware Edge Compute Stack to support edge native workloads at the Device Edge.”

To learn more about ZEDEDA’s orchestration solution for the distributed edge, visit www.ZEDEDA.com. To learn more about VMware’s edge computing offering, please visit https://www.vmware.com/products/edge-compute-stack.html.

*VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open, and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers a distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution, simplifying the security and remote management of edge infrastructure and applications at scale.

ZEDEDA ensures extensibility and flexibility by utilizing an open partner ecosystem with a robust app marketplace and leveraging an open architecture from the Linux Foundation. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.